BizTrends2026: Inyathelo's Feryal Domingo: Key trends shaping South Africa’s NPO sector

As we enter 2026, the non-profit organisation (NPO) sector in South Africa stands at a critical crossroads where the road to sustainability is often paved with countless obstacles.

Feryal Domingo, the acting executive director of Inyathelo, the South African Institute for Advancement. Image supplied.

The mandate has always been to strengthen civil society by fostering resilience and long-term sustainability.

The landscape, however, is shifting rapidly, driven by evolving donor expectations, technological leaps, and a pressurised economic environment.

To remain effective, NPOs must proactively adapt to several defining trends that will characterise the coming year.

The evolution of accountability: impact and governance

The era of anecdotal success is being replaced by a rigorous demand for evidence.

Donors are increasingly expecting measurable and verifiable impact.

For NPOs, this means moving beyond simple storytelling to integrating clear impact metrics into their narratives.

This shift requires detailed financial reporting and a transparent look at how every Rand contributes to the mission.

Accompanying this need for data is a renewed focus on governance and risk management.

To maintain trust with stakeholders and donors, NPOs must prioritise accountability frameworks that demonstrate ethical leadership and robust internal controls.

In 2026, strong governance is not just a regulatory requirement. It is a competitive advantage in securing support.

Rethinking financial resilience

The traditional funding model is under significant strain.

With a decrease in traditional funding pools, the NPO sector must prioritise the diversification of funding sources.

This involves expanding geographical reach to tap into international support and broadening the donor base to include a mix of individual, corporate, and foundation partners.

We are also seeing increased attention paid to the social enterprise model, a model which many non-profit entities have implemented for some time.

By adopting an element of self-sustaining, income-generating activities, NPOs can reduce their reliance on grants and create more predictable revenue streams.

This entrepreneurial mindset is essential for long-term survival in a volatile economy.

Strengthening impact through collaboration

No organisation can solve South Africa's complex social challenges in isolation.

In 2026, partnerships and collaboration will be the cornerstone of advancement.

By leveraging existing networks and building strategic alliances, NPOs can access new funding opportunities and potentially share the burden of operational costs.

Collaboration allows for a more unified approach to social change, ensuring that resources are not duplicated but maximised.

The digital and technological frontier

The acceleration of digital transformation remains a top priority.

Investing in digital tools is no longer optional.

It is the primary way NPOs will improve communication, deepen engagement with their communities, and modernise their fundraising and operational efforts.

Furthermore, the sophisticated use of technology adoption, specifically data analytics, will define the leaders of the sector.

By utilising data, NPOs can make more informed decisions, tailor their communications, and better understand the needs of the populations they serve.

Investing in human capital

Finally, the sustainability of the sector rests on its people.

Talent management must become a strategic priority.

This includes intentional succession planning to ensure organisational continuity and the implementation of retention strategies to retain skilled staff within the sector.

As the work becomes more complex, maintaining a high-calibre workforce is vital for driving innovation.

The year 2026 will challenge South African NPOs to be disciplined, tech-savvy, and more collaborative than ever before.

By embracing these trends, from impact measurement to social entrepreneurial models, organisations can move beyond mere survival toward true sustainability.