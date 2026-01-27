South Africa
ESG Trends
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

2026 Trends | BizTrendsTV | Newsletters 2025 1st newsletter | 2025 2nd newsletter | 2024 1st newsletter |2024 2nd newsletter | 2023 1st newsletter | 2023 2nd newsletter | 2022 1st newsletter | 2022 2nd newsletter | 2021 | 2020 | 2019 | eBooks: 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010 & 2009

Marketing & Media trends

Industry trends

BizTrends Sponsors

Headline Sponsor


Digital, Marketing, Media


Advertising


Healthcare


ICT


Legal


Property

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    #BizTrends2026: Inyathelo's Feryal Domingo: Key trends shaping South Africa’s NPO sector

    As we enter 2026, the non-profit organisation (NPO) sector in South Africa stands at a critical crossroads where the road to sustainability is often paved with countless obstacles.
    Feryal DomingoBy Feryal Domingo
    27 Jan 2026
    27 Jan 2026
    Feryal Domingo, the acting executive director of Inyathelo, the South African Institute for Advancement. Image supplied.
    Feryal Domingo, the acting executive director of Inyathelo, the South African Institute for Advancement. Image supplied.

    The mandate has always been to strengthen civil society by fostering resilience and long-term sustainability.

    The landscape, however, is shifting rapidly, driven by evolving donor expectations, technological leaps, and a pressurised economic environment.

    To remain effective, NPOs must proactively adapt to several defining trends that will characterise the coming year.

    The evolution of accountability: impact and governance

    The era of anecdotal success is being replaced by a rigorous demand for evidence.

    Donors are increasingly expecting measurable and verifiable impact.

    For NPOs, this means moving beyond simple storytelling to integrating clear impact metrics into their narratives.

    This shift requires detailed financial reporting and a transparent look at how every Rand contributes to the mission.

    Accompanying this need for data is a renewed focus on governance and risk management.

    To maintain trust with stakeholders and donors, NPOs must prioritise accountability frameworks that demonstrate ethical leadership and robust internal controls.

    In 2026, strong governance is not just a regulatory requirement. It is a competitive advantage in securing support.

    Rethinking financial resilience

    The traditional funding model is under significant strain.

    With a decrease in traditional funding pools, the NPO sector must prioritise the diversification of funding sources.

    This involves expanding geographical reach to tap into international support and broadening the donor base to include a mix of individual, corporate, and foundation partners.

    We are also seeing increased attention paid to the social enterprise model, a model which many non-profit entities have implemented for some time.

    By adopting an element of self-sustaining, income-generating activities, NPOs can reduce their reliance on grants and create more predictable revenue streams.

    This entrepreneurial mindset is essential for long-term survival in a volatile economy.

    Strengthening impact through collaboration

    No organisation can solve South Africa's complex social challenges in isolation.

    In 2026, partnerships and collaboration will be the cornerstone of advancement.

    By leveraging existing networks and building strategic alliances, NPOs can access new funding opportunities and potentially share the burden of operational costs.

    Collaboration allows for a more unified approach to social change, ensuring that resources are not duplicated but maximised.

    The digital and technological frontier

    The acceleration of digital transformation remains a top priority.

    Investing in digital tools is no longer optional.

    It is the primary way NPOs will improve communication, deepen engagement with their communities, and modernise their fundraising and operational efforts.

    Furthermore, the sophisticated use of technology adoption, specifically data analytics, will define the leaders of the sector.

    By utilising data, NPOs can make more informed decisions, tailor their communications, and better understand the needs of the populations they serve.

    Investing in human capital

    Finally, the sustainability of the sector rests on its people.

    Talent management must become a strategic priority.

    This includes intentional succession planning to ensure organisational continuity and the implementation of retention strategies to retain skilled staff within the sector.

    As the work becomes more complex, maintaining a high-calibre workforce is vital for driving innovation.

    The year 2026 will challenge South African NPOs to be disciplined, tech-savvy, and more collaborative than ever before.

    By embracing these trends, from impact measurement to social entrepreneurial models, organisations can move beyond mere survival toward true sustainability.

    Read more: governance, sustainability, Inyathelo, non-profit organisation, social enterprise, digital transformation, data analytics, talent management, biztrends, Feryal Domingo, #BizTrends2026
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Feryal Domingo

    Feryal Domingo is the acting executive director at Inyathelo. Feryal has qualifications in public relations, corporate governance and citizenship, and a postgraduate qualification in management studies at the Graduate School of Business, University of Cape Town. She obtained a certificate in Fundraising Management, a programme by the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy based in the US.
      TopicsNext
      Related
      Top stories
      More news
      Let's do Biz