South Africa
Retail ESG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Takealot Fulfilment SolutionsBataHeineken BeveragesJockey South AfricaVolpesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Shoprite and Major League DJz boost Soweto education with essential supplies

    African dance music duo Major League DJz, through their philanthropic arm, the Major League Continuity Fund, have partnered with Shoprite to provide essential back-to-school stationery to Lejoeleputswa Primary School and Meadowlands Secondary School in Soweto.
    27 Jan 2026
    27 Jan 2026
    Source:
    Source: www.shopriteholdings.co.za

    The collaboration supports more than 1,500 learners, addressing a critical need in under-resourced educational environments.

    On 21 January 2026, a donation of essential supplies including crayons, pens, exercise books, highlighters, rulers and pencils was delivered to both schools. Representatives from Major League DJz were also on site to engage with learners, using music and storytelling to motivate and encourage young people to believe in their potential and pursue their dreams.

    “This initiative is not about us as individuals, but about the responsibility we carry to give back in a meaningful and intentional way. By investing in education and engaging directly with young people, we hope to inspire confidence, creativity and a belief that their dreams are valid,” says Major League DJz, Bandile and Banele Mbere

    To further support learner well-being, Shoprite’s Mobile Soup Kitchens were on site, serving a warm meal of soup and bread to all attendees.

    Many schools across South Africa, particularly in low-income communities, continue to face significant challenges, with stationery and learning materials often insufficient to meet the needs of all learners.

    “We believe that strong collaboration between private and public role players is essential to nurturing the next generation of leaders. By equipping children with the resources they need to learn, we support their development and help unlock their potential,” added Sanjeev Raghubir, chief sustainability officer at the Shoprite Group

    Shoprite encourages customers to contribute to its back-to-school initiative by donating just R5 to the Act for Change Fund at any Shoprite till point nationwide. The Fund operates year-round, with proceeds allocated to CSI programmes across the country. All donations collected until the end of February will be directed specifically towards the stationery project.

    Read more: Shoprite, Sanjeev Raghubir, Banele Mbere
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz