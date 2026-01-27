Shoprite and Major League DJz boost Soweto education with essential supplies

African dance music duo Major League DJz, through their philanthropic arm, the Major League Continuity Fund, have partnered with Shoprite to provide essential back-to-school stationery to Lejoeleputswa Primary School and Meadowlands Secondary School in Soweto.

The collaboration supports more than 1,500 learners, addressing a critical need in under-resourced educational environments.

On 21 January 2026, a donation of essential supplies including crayons, pens, exercise books, highlighters, rulers and pencils was delivered to both schools. Representatives from Major League DJz were also on site to engage with learners, using music and storytelling to motivate and encourage young people to believe in their potential and pursue their dreams.

“This initiative is not about us as individuals, but about the responsibility we carry to give back in a meaningful and intentional way. By investing in education and engaging directly with young people, we hope to inspire confidence, creativity and a belief that their dreams are valid,” says Major League DJz, Bandile and Banele Mbere

To further support learner well-being, Shoprite’s Mobile Soup Kitchens were on site, serving a warm meal of soup and bread to all attendees.

Many schools across South Africa, particularly in low-income communities, continue to face significant challenges, with stationery and learning materials often insufficient to meet the needs of all learners.

“We believe that strong collaboration between private and public role players is essential to nurturing the next generation of leaders. By equipping children with the resources they need to learn, we support their development and help unlock their potential,” added Sanjeev Raghubir, chief sustainability officer at the Shoprite Group

Shoprite encourages customers to contribute to its back-to-school initiative by donating just R5 to the Act for Change Fund at any Shoprite till point nationwide. The Fund operates year-round, with proceeds allocated to CSI programmes across the country. All donations collected until the end of February will be directed specifically towards the stationery project.