    #BehindtheCampaign | Shop it like it’s hot World’s first TV commercial filmed by pets, for pets

    In its new TCV, pet retailer Petshop Science handed creative control to the only audience that truly matters: the pets themselves. No humans behind the cameras.
    24 Feb 2026
    24 Feb 2026
    South Africa’s pet retailer, Petshop Science, has flipped the script – and the camera - creating the world’s first TVC filmed by pets ( Image supplied)
    South Africa’s pet retailer, Petshop Science, has flipped the script – and the camera - creating the world’s first TVC filmed by pets ( Image supplied)

    The result is the world’s first television commercial filmed entirely by pets, which features pure, unfiltered curiosity and instinct, with every frame captured by dogs and cats – and even a parrot – as they “shop it like it’s hot” on their own terms.

    Free rein in a Petshop Science store

    Made possible by advances in ultra-light pet camera technology, the production team safely mounted Insta 360 cameras to specially fitted harnesses and collars – and gave canine stars Roxy, Pudding, Cool, Phoebe, and Ollie as well as feline favourites Zachary, Gabriela and Leila, free rein in a Petshop Science store.

    What follows goes exactly as you might expect: method acting at its finest - darting down aisles, abrupt stops, lazy stretches, and the extensive sniffing of premium pet food, treats, toys, and veterinary-approved essentials from leading local and international brands.

    This all while filming at snout height, with zero concern for framing, immersing viewers straight into the thrill of the action.

    Well-being of the actors

    The well-being of the actors was at the heart of every decision made during this production and a dedicated animal welfare officer remained on set throughout, monitoring every interaction with the animals.

    Whilst working with animals surely offered its own distinct challenges, the actors were true professionals - each with their own unique, and often heartwarming stories.

    The four cats all come from the same home and are closely bonded, which ensured that they were relaxed and comfortable enough to just be their playful selves.

    Phoebe was also a super fun little dog to work with, and has the most special skills, even trained to detect contaminants in wine and track lost cats.

    She took everything in her stride and seemed to be thoroughly enjoying the shopping experience.

    From rescue to film star

    And then there was the largest hound on set, Roxy - a rescue dog who, when adopted was so unnerved that she was unable to respond to even the most basic commands.

    Through patience, dedication, and expert training, she has been transformed into one of the most reliable and talented canine performers in the industry, having now appeared in three major feature films – and now the world’s first ad filmed by pets!

    Petshop Science's TVC filmed by pets for pets reflects the brand's commitment to pets (image supplied)
    Petshop Science's TVC filmed by pets for pets reflects the brand's commitment to pets (image supplied)

    Prioritising the animals’ perspective

    “At Petshop Science, we always make decisions with our customers in mind — and in this case, our customers are the pets themselves. Every product we offer is designed to keep them healthy and happy at every stage of life, while making care easier for their owners," says Trevor Paxton, general manager for Petshop Science.

    Paxton says the brand's first brand commercial reflects this commitment to prioritising the animals’ perspective.

    "That’s also why the advert opens with the team setting up the cameras on canine stars Pudding, Cool and Chloe. Including that part was intentional, giving viewers a behind‑the‑scenes glimpse to show that the animals were equipped to take the lead.

    Krige van Rensburg, group creative director at 99c sasy this was a first for them.

    "There was no unique lighting, no controlled camera action, no manufactured moments. In essence, we placed the pets in the store and allowed them to roam - leaving it to their habits and natures."

    Van Rensburg explains that the innovative Insta360 X5 cameras were key to the process.

    "It allowed us to creatively capture these unscripted behaviours and cleverly package the footage in post-production. The result is an unfiltered and utterly genuine view of the world through their eyes, capturing the spirit of the brand in a way no traditional production could."

    Disrupting the market

    This innovative ad is just another way in which Petshop Science continues to disrupt South Africa’s multi-billion-rand pet market.

    Launched in 2021, the business has grown to 174 stores across all nine provinces, and a partnership with Sixty60 enables same-day delivery in scheduled 60-minute timeslots, moving everything from 25kg bags of dog food to last-minute treats.

    The retailer also recently unveiled an exclusive premium private-label range of dry dog and cat food, developed with veterinarians and animal nutritionists to deliver complete, balanced nutrition made with natural ingredients.

    Credits

    • Actors aka pets

      • Dogs

      Pudding
      Cool
      Roxy
      Ollie
      Phoebe

      Bird

      Quin

      Cats

      Chase
      Leila
      Gabriela
      Zachary

    • Agency: 99cents

      • Group creative director: Krige van Rensberg
      Deputy creative director (Art): Witon Brandt
      Group head (Copywriter): Kayla Mays
      Client service director: Marek Fine
      Account manager: Lance Williams
      Deputy head of agency production: Melissa Curtis
      Director of traffic: Masnoena Ambarker

    • Production House: Massif

      • Director: Dean Blumberg
      Head of production: Chanelle Critchfield

    • Post Production

      • Editor: Tessa Ford
      Colourist: Jarryd Du Toit
      Online: Davrin Wong
      Post producer: Tarryn Reddy

    • Sound design & final mix

      • Sound engineer: Callum McDonald
      Music composition: Hey Papa Legend
      Producer: Mark Matt

      Post: Tessa Ford Post

      Audio: Hey Papa Legend
    marketing, Shoprite, TVC, Checkers Sixty60, Petshop Science, #BehindTheCampaign
