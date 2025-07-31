BehindtheCampaign | Ford’s Live the Ranger Life: Off-road and on message

Ford’s latest TVC campaign celebrates the essence of what it means to Live the Ranger Life, as it revs this mantra up a gear, to remind South Africans why the Ranger isn’t just built for the road, but for the lifestyle.

Ford’s latest TVC campaign celebrates the essence of what it means to Live the Ranger Life (Image supplied)

“We return to the heart of what makes Ranger so special to so many,” explains Tarryn Knight, general manager of marketing at Ford South Africa.

“This campaign brings us back to our cherished owners – to their moments, big and small, that define the Ranger lifestyle. It reminds us that as much as Ranger is about capability, it’s more importantly about connection.”

As this good-humoured ad airs on screens across South Africa, it's a reminder that even a pitstop to download the perfect playlist before going off grid can turn into something special, especially when you’re behind the wheel of a Ranger.

In the ad, a Ranger bakkie can be seen stopped on the side of a dusty farm road while the driver searches for something on his phone.

He's simply searching for the right playlist – but that doesn't prevent a series of subsequent Ranger drivers from pulling up to offer helpful suggestions before dispersing in a cloud of gravel and dust as they go their intrepid ways.

Trickier than it looks

Shot just outside Pretoria, the ad looks straightforward enough: Rangers pull up, there's a friendly conversational exchange, and off they go again.

But as with many a great piece of creative work, it was a complex feat to make it all look so simple and convey the story within a limited ad duration.

As much of the storytelling relies on physical theatre, the staging had to be carefully choregraphed to make sure the narrative unfolded properly.

This took a few takes – especially when it was the actors behind the wheel.

“We had precision drivers for the wider shots but for the performance pieces, the actors had to drive into the shot, hit their mark, and deliver their lines – all with perfect comic timing,” explains Fran Luckin, chief creative officer at VML.

Despite the complexity, the retakes were more often due to uncontainable laughter amongst cast and crew!

As for those bright, shiny vehicles on a crisp autumn day, the team of auto detailers had their work cut out for them cleaning dust off the cars between takes. They seemed to relish the task though.

Heart, humour and horsepower

The ad celebrates the essence of what it means to Live the Ranger Life.

It captures the adventurous spirit of Ranger drivers, as well as the values they share – like authenticity, generosity, and a love of making moments matter.

You can't help but smile at the drivers' eagerness to jump in and help – and you can relate to that sense of Ubuntu that is so prevalent in our beautiful country.

It’s also the country where the Ranger is built and so naturally, the Ranger is South African at heart too.

“Ranger drivers aren’t just bakkie owners – they’re a community,” says Michael Nash, market client lead at VML South Africa, Ford's creative agency.

“They’re the ones who stop to help a stranger on the side of the road; who pitch in when a mate needs to move some furniture; who nod when they pass each other on the highway.

“This campaign brings that spirit to life in a way that’s fun, real, and proudly South African.”

Every cab, every colour

Visually impactful and packed with personality, the ad features a spectrum of Ranger models, all in striking contrast to the dusty brown landscape – from the orange Wildtrak to the fiery red Raptor.

As for the people behind the wheel, they were carefully cast to represent the honest, down-to-earth nature of real Ranger drivers.

No attitude, no exclusivity – just everyday South Africans who enjoy living life their unique way, off the beaten track.