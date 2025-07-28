South Africa
    Ford recalls over 1,000 vehicles in Southern Africa

    Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA) has issued a safety recall for 1,050 vehicles across Southern Africa, including the Ford Ranger and Ford Everest models fitted with 3L V6 engines built between June 2022 and March 2025.
    28 Jul 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The recall was prompted by a risk that the left-side camshaft sprocket may fracture, potentially causing the engine to stall without warning and increasing the risk of an accident.

    Of the 1,050 affected units, 995 are located in South Africa, with the rest spread across Botswana (17), Namibia (34), and Swaziland (4). The breakdown by model is as follows:

    • Ford Ranger: 571 units (534 in South Africa)
    • Ford Everest: 479 units (461 in South Africa)

    FMCSA is contacting customers to schedule inspections and repairs, which will be carried out at no cost. Owners are advised to contact their preferred dealer for servicing.

    To check whether a vehicle is affected, customers can visit ford.co.za/owner/recalls and enter the VIN. For further queries, customers can contact Ford’s Customer Relationship Centre at 0860 011 022 or moc.drof@3CRC.

