    Chinese car brand JMC to relaunch in SA

    Salvador Caetano Auto South Africa, a subsidiary of the multinational Salvador Caetano Group, has entered into a strategic partnership with Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) to relaunch the Chinese automaker’s brand in South Africa.
    25 Jul 2025
    25 Jul 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Under the agreement, Salvador Caetano becomes the official distributor of JMC vehicles in the country. The partnership includes local parts availability, service support, and the rollout of a refreshed range of commercial and leisure vehicles aimed at small businesses, fleet buyers and utility-focused consumers.

    “Partnering with JMC aligns perfectly with our vision of bringing trusted, high-performance mobility solutions to the South African market,” said Leslie Ramsoomar, managing director at Salvador Caetano South Africa.

    “We’re proud to represent a brand that shares our commitment to reliability, innovation, and customer-focused service.”

    The reintroduction includes the following models:

    • JMC Vigus - Relaunching in 2025 with the current model, followed by new single and double cab variants in 2026. Targeted at professional users needing a balance of durability and comfort.
    • Grand Avenue SUV - A new addition for the local market, combining utility and lifestyle features.
    • Carrying PlusM - A range of commercial vehicles designed for industries such as logistics, agriculture and construction.

    Founded in 1946, the Salvador Caetano Group operates in over 40 countries across Europe, South America and Africa. The group has over 100 companies in manufacturing, automotive distribution, mobility, industrial equipment and aftermarket services.

    JMC, known for its commercial vehicle focus in emerging markets, says its goal is to be a trusted name in durable and affordable mobility for working professionals.

    The new partnership is expected to improve brand visibility, dealer network stability, and customer service for JMC in South Africa, sectors previously underserved under prior distribution arrangements.

