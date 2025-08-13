South Africa
    Shoprite and Absa Rewards join forces: earn up to 60% cashback

    The Shoprite Group has officially joined the Absa Rewards programme, unlocking even bigger benefits for South African shoppers.
    13 Aug 2025
    13 Aug 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.shopriteholdings.co.za

    From 16 August 2025, for the two-month launch phase, Absa Rewards members who pay with qualifying debit or credit cards can earn up to 60% cashback when shopping at Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, LiquorShop, or via Sixty60.

    After the launch period, the cashback will adjust to up to 30% in-store and online, depending on a customer’s rewards tier.

    There are no vouchers or complicated points systems — customers receive real cashback paid monthly into their Absa Rewards wallet, ready to spend or save.

    This collaboration reflects the Shoprite Group’s ongoing mission to deliver meaningful savings at scale by partnering with financial services that customers already use daily.

    According to Absa’s spend data, Shoprite and Checkers are the top retail spend categories for Absa clients, while Checkers Sixty60 remains one of the fastest-growing delivery services in the country.

    The partnership complements the Group’s award-winning Xtra Savings programme, which delivers over R1bn in instant cash savings every month, making groceries and essentials more affordable for millions.

    Customers can sign up for Absa Rewards via the Absa Banking App and start earning from 16 August. Purchases must be made with eligible Absa cards, with cashback capped at R3,000 per accrual cycle.

    Let's do Biz