South Africa
Marketing & Media Promotions & Activations
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Publicis Groupe AfricaDMASARogerwilcoPenquinMoonsportBroad MediaKantarHoward AudioCaxton MediaAdvertising Media ForumClockworkOffernetThe Walt Disney Company AfricaYou FMBusiness Partners LimitedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #BehindtheCampaign: Real Beer, Real Food and Nothing Else

    Windhoek Beer’s new campaign, Real Beer, Real Food and Nothing Else, a nationwide celebration of South Africa’s favourite one-handed meals, has hit the streets in a fresh, authentic way with the arrival of the Windhoek Beer Hops Truck.
    18 Nov 2025
    18 Nov 2025
    Windhoek Beer’s new campaign, Real Beer, Real Food and Nothing Else has hit the streets with the arrival of the Windhoek Beer Hops Truck (image supplied)
    Windhoek Beer’s new campaign, Real Beer, Real Food and Nothing Else has hit the streets with the arrival of the Windhoek Beer Hops Truck (image supplied)

    Powered by both electricity and solar energy, the Hops Truck is fully equipped with four draught taps, a griller, and a fryer, allowing guests to pour a cold Windhoek draught and enjoy freshly prepared snacks on the spot.

    Making its debut in Soweto at the beginning of November, the Hops Truck popped up at Chaf Pozi, PDL, and Meat Meet.

    Each stop celebrated local flavour and connection.At the centre of the experience is Dali Danger, the face of the Windhoek Beer Hops Truck, who hosted Real Beer, Real Food Chats, conversations that go beyond beer to explore the stories, people, and meals that make South Africa’s food culture so rich and relatable.

    Core brand promise of authenticity

    Windhoek Beer launched the #RealBeerRealFood campaign to reinforce its core brand promise of authenticity: Real Beer. Real Food. Nothing Else.

    The rationale is to connect with consumers in a genuine, relatable way by celebrating South Africa’s vibrant street food culture.

    This approach positions Windhoek Beer as the perfect companion for real, unpretentious meals, creating a strong emotional link between the beer and everyday social experiences.

    It also differentiates the brand from competitors by focusing on simplicity and quality, no additives, no gimmicks, just real beer and real food.

    The story and inspiration behind it

    The campaign draws inspiration from South Africa’s love for one-handed meal. Foods that are iconic, flavourful, and best enjoyed casually with friends.

    The idea is rooted in the insight that these meals represent authenticity and shared moments, which aligns perfectly with Windhoek Beer’s ethos.

    The Hops Truck concept flips traditional dining norms by taking the experience to the streets, making it accessible and inclusive.

    It celebrates local food spots and the stories behind them, creating a narrative of community, culture, and connection.

    Powered by both electricity and solar energy, the Hops Truck is fully equipped with 4 draught taps, a griller, and a fryer, allowing guests to pour a cold Windhoek draught and enjoy freshly prepared snacks on the spot (image supplied)
    Powered by both electricity and solar energy, the Hops Truck is fully equipped with 4 draught taps, a griller, and a fryer, allowing guests to pour a cold Windhoek draught and enjoy freshly prepared snacks on the spot (image supplied)

    Insights and creativity

    A number of insights and creativity informed the execution:

    • Consumer insight: South Africans value authenticity and simplicity in both food and drink. They appreciate experiences that feel real and social rather than staged.

    • Creative leap: Transforming a truck into a mobile activation hub - the Hops Truck - that brings beer, food, and conversation directly to communities. This creative execution taps into the trend of experiential marketing and street culture.

    • Content strategy: Featuring Dali Danger as the face of the campaign adds personality and relatability. The Real Beer, Real Food Chats create deeper engagement by spotlighting stories behind local food culture.

    • Sustainability touch: The truck is powered by electricity and solar energy, subtly reinforcing modern, responsible brand values.

    Elevating the brand

    The activation supports or elevates the brand through its:

    • Authenticity: It reinforces Windhoek Beer’s positioning as a premium, additive-free beer that pairs perfectly with real food.

    • Community engagement: By popping up in local hotspots like Soweto’s Chaf Pozi, PDL and Meat Meet, the brand becomes part of the cultural fabric.

    • Social amplification: The activation encourages user-generated content and nominations for the best one-handed food spots, driving organic reach and engagement.

    • Premium yet approachable: The experience feels high-quality but accessible, elevating the brand without alienating its core audience.

    • Broader campaign tie-In: The Hops Truck is a hero element in the nationwide search for South Africa’s best one-handed food, culminating in a global food tour prize - adding excitement and aspirational value.

    Know real

    This activation formed part of Windhoek’s broader #RealBeerRealFood campaign to crown South Africa’s best one-handed food spots, with one lucky fan standing a chance to win an all-expenses-paid Round the World Food Tour, featuring some of the globe’s most iconic one-handed dishes.

    “South Africans know real when they taste it - and we’re on the hunt for the best taste in the country,” says Keval Ramraj, marketing manager at Windhoek Beer.

    “All consumers need to do is visit our socials for how to enter and nominate their favourite local.

    “It’s a win for the meals that hit hardest when you’re hungriest, that taste better straight from your hand, and that you remember because of who you shared them with. The realest food doesn’t need two hands to eat.”

    Credits

    Campaign: #RealBeerRealFood #100Real #WindhoekBeerSA

    Client: Windhoek Beer SA
    PR agency: Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
    Activation agency: Air agency
    Creative agency: TBWA
    Social media agency: TBWA
    Media agency: Red Star Media
    ECD: Shane Forbes
    Copywriter/creative director: Jared Osmond
    Senior Art director: Byron Fraser
    Client services: Julie Burdis
    Senior agency producer: Kim Hunt
    Executive producer, Bioscope Films: Daniel Kaplan
    Producer, Bioscope Films: Naledi Kgope
    Sound design: David Law
    Director: Lazola Gola, Bioscope Films
    DOP: Christian Wolf
    Art director: Mvelo Mahlangu
    Wardrobe stylist: Keitumetse Tlhaoele
    Editor: (60secs) Owethu Njotina, Left Post Production
    Editor: (30 secs) Isabel Rahman
    Visual FX: Ilhaam Mullagee
    Motion Graphics: Mo Chopdat
    Grading: Zama Mnyakeni

    Read more: promotion, TBWA, Magna Carta, Bioscope Films, Left Post Production, activation, Windhoek Beer, Keval Ramraj, #BehindTheCampaign
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz