    The Financial Mail AdFocus Awards 2025 shortlist is out!

    The Financial Mail AdFocus Awards 2025 shortlist has been announced.
    4 Nov 2025
    4 Nov 2025
    The Financial Mail AdFocus Awards shortlist is out (Image supplied)
    The Financial Mail AdFocus Awards shortlist is out (Image supplied)

    This follows a record number of entries this year, double that of 2024.

    “The sheer volume and exceptional quality of submissions presented our jury with an incredibly challenging, yet ultimately rewarding, task says Vicki Buys, managing director, Ogilvy, and this year’s FM AdFocus Awards chairperson.

    This year’s theme Creative Capital: Building Agency Value in a Complex World reflects the evolution of agencies from “just” creative shops to businesses that build value through strategic and impact creativity.

    “This robust engagement from the industry is a powerful testament to the awards' stature and the compelling resonance of our 2025 theme, which champions agencies that don’t just create, but truly perform,” says Buys.

    She adds, “It's evident that the industry is mastering the power of Creative Capital, demonstrating how financial performance, talent acquisition, culture, and resilience drive both agency value and deliver tangible client ROI through strategic creativity and business acumen.

    She highlights, “What's particularly exciting is the emergence of many new agency names among the entries, signalling a vibrant and evolving landscape of talent and innovation.”

    Unique in the creative industry awards space, the AdFocus Awards reward agencies and how they are run, from their people to their systems and clients.

    The FM AdFocus 2025 Shortlist

    (in Alphabetical order)

    AdFocus Small Agency of the Year

    Boundless
    Halo
    Retroviral

    AdFocus Medium Agency of the Year

    Clockwork
    McCann Jhb
    The Odd Number

    AdFocus Large Agency of the Year

    Joe Public
    M&C Saatchi Abel
    Ogilvy

    AdFocus PR Agency of the Year

    Magna Carta
    Ogilvy PR
    Razor PR

    AdFocus Specialised of the Year

    Design Bridge and Partner
    MscSports
    Ogilvy One

    AdFocus Media Agency of the Year

    Carat
    Connect
    Juno

    AdFocus Partnership of the Year

    (Sponsored by IAS - Independent Agency Search and Selection Company)

    99c and Checkers
    The MediaShop and Shoprite Checkers
    Ogilvy SA and Volkswagen

    AdFocus African Impact Award

    Dentsu
    M&C Saatchi – Up& Up Group
    TBWA

    AdFocus Transformation Award

    Lobengula
    Ogilvy
    Park Advertising

    AdFocus Group of the Year

    Dentsu
    M&C Saatchi – Up& Up Group
    Ogilvy

    AdFocus Student of the Year

    Abigael Cassell - Cape Town Creative Academy
    Alice Bosch - Cape Town Creative Academy
    Danica Viljoen - Vega Cape Town

    The winners of these awards, as well as of the Agency of the Year, Lifetime Achiever, Industry of the Year and Shapeshifter categories, will be announced at a gala dinner on November 26.

    Tickets to this event will go on sale shortly — keep an eye on the AdFocus Awards website for details.

