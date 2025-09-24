Sir Fruit celebrates 40 years with vibrant local campaign

Sir Fruit is marking 40 years of squeezing the most out of fruit – and life - in a new homegrown campaign.

Image supplied

During the past four decades, the organisation has always celebrated Mzansi, working with local farmers, designers and other experts. The result is a real good news story, and a demonstration of South African grit and spirit.

Comments founder and CEO, Dave Baker, “We like to think of ourselves as the ‘homegrown suppliers of optimism’.”

A toast to success

To mark its 40th birthday, Sir Fruit has launched a communications campaign to celebrate this sense of forward-facing positivity.

Director (and Emmy-nominated comedian) Lazola Gola of Bioscope Films was tasked with producing engaging, fun screen executions that capture the gees of South Africa; this nation of hard-workers, go-getters, can-do-ers, hustlers, and creative innovators.

Says Gola “I love scripts that involve performance. It gives me a chance to play with dialogue, and riff with the actors on set. I called on some old friends from my stand-up days for this one; it was a chance to connect and create.”

Exploring local idiosyncrasies

Developed by brand agency Bain & Bunkell, the campaign features a cross-section of South Africans – all of whom clearly know what it means to “squeeze the day” and get the most out of every opportunity.

From master braaiers to roadside barbers, from recyclers to shortcut-finders, these are people united in their enthusiasm for life. The work also teasingly contrasts some First World habits with the South African experience.

Is the grass always greener elsewhere? On balance, Sir Fruit believes not – especially as this is a country where we don’t just grow grass, but some of the best fruit in the world.

Local expressions – “South Ahhh!” – complete a picture of a campaign that is a unique observation of what makes this country special. South Africa isn’t perfect, but our collective energy, creativity, sense of adventure, and our “let’s-get-it-done” mindset are what makes this home.