Locally made since 1929: Volpes threads South African heritage into every home

A legacy of South African craftsmanship

Since 1929, Volpes has been proudly crafting locally made bedlinen from our home base in Gqeberha. What began as a single factory dedicated to producing quality textiles has grown into a household name, synonymous with comfort, style, and exceptional craftsmanship. For nearly a century, we’ve remained committed to the same values: producing bedding and homeware that South Africans can trust, love, and be proud to call their own.

At Volpes, “locally made” is not just a phrase – it’s the heart of who we are. Every pillow, curtain, duvet cover, and sheet tells a story of dedication and skill, brought to life by South African hands for South African homes.

Made here, loved everywhere

One of the things that makes Volpes unique is our unwavering focus on home-grown quality. By producing locally, we ensure that our ranges are crafted to the highest standards, while also supporting South African jobs and communities. From the design stage through to the finished product, our team works with care and precision, creating bedlinen and homeware that is built to last.

Our range of pillows and duvet inners, sheeting, duvet covers, quilts, and curtains are all made here at home. Each collection blends timeless design with everyday practicality, ensuring that you don’t just buy bedding – you invest in years of comfort. The fact that these items are loved by South Africans across the country makes our work even more meaningful.

Expanding to reach more South Africans

Over the decades, Volpes has continued to grow, expanding our footprint so that more South Africans can experience our locally made products. From our beginnings in Gqeberha to now, we’ve built a strong network of stores across the country.

Most recently, we celebrated exciting store openings in Mthatha and Roodepoort, adding to our growing family of Volpes locations. With each new store, we bring our heritage of quality and care closer to communities, making it easier for customers to find the perfect finishing touches for their homes.

Today, with over 79 stores and counting, our vision remains clear: to keep expanding and reaching even more South Africans with the comfort and quality they deserve. And we’re not stopping here – plans are already underway for additional store openings in the coming months.

The Volpes difference: Why locally made matters

In an age where mass-produced imports often dominate, choosing locally made bedding is about more than just purchasing a product – it’s about making a statement. When you buy from Volpes, you’re supporting local industry, helping to sustain South African jobs, and contributing to the country’s economy.

But the benefits don’t stop there. Locally made also means faster turnaround times, better quality control, and designs created with South African homes in mind. Our bedding isn’t just beautiful – it’s practical for our climate and tailored to the needs of South African families.

Home comfort, redefined

Every home deserves to feel special, and at Volpes, we believe that the right bedding and homeware can transform an ordinary room into a sanctuary. Whether it’s the crispness of 100% cotton sheeting, the softness of a quilt, or the elegance of lined curtains, our locally made collections are designed to bring beauty, warmth and comfort into your everyday life.

Our commitment to quality ensures that each product isn’t just stylish, but also durable – made to withstand the test of time, wash after wash. This is what makes Volpes a trusted name, from one generation to the next.

Looking ahead: The future of locally made

As we move forward, our mission remains the same: to provide South Africans with bedding and homeware that reflects the very best of local craftsmanship. With new product ranges, expanding store locations, and a growing online presence, Volpes is committed to making your shopping experience easier, more accessible, and more inspiring than ever before.

We’re proud of our history, but we’re even more excited about the future. By continuing to innovate and expand while staying true to our roots, Volpes ensures that “locally made” continues to mean something special for every South African home.

Quality you can feel, heritage you can trust

Since 1929, Volpes has stood for more than just bedding – it has stood for quality, heritage, and a dedication to South African homes. With our ever-expanding network of stores, locally made ranges, and a commitment to excellence, we remain your trusted partner in creating spaces that feel like home.

Discover the beauty of locally made bedlinen, curtains, pillows, duvet inners, and quilts at Volpes – crafted in South Africa, for South Africans. Because when it comes to your home, nothing feels better than knowing every thread carries the care, skill, and heritage of local hands.



