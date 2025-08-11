More colours, more comfort, more you – Volpes just got bigger

Volpes expands ranges to help you create a beautiful, cohesive home.

At Volpes, we know that your home is more than just a place – it’s where comfort lives, memories are made, and your personal style shines. That’s why we’re constantly evolving to bring you even more choices, more quality, and more inspiration.

From plush towels to silk pillowcases, bedroom lighting to blinds and curtain accessories, we’re expanding in all the right places – so you can enjoy a seamless, stylish, and satisfying shopping experience. Welcome to the next chapter of Volpes: your one-stop fine homeware shop.

New Essentials towels: Affordable everyday luxury

Let’s start in the bathroom, where a good towel can transform your daily routine. We’re thrilled to introduce our brand new Essentials textured towel range – a collection of quality towels that are soft, durable, beautifully textured, and easy on the budget.

Perfect for everyday use, these towels offer a gentle feel and lasting performance, making them ideal for family bathrooms, guest bathrooms, and student digs alike. They’re also a perfect pick if you’re stocking up for the holidays or hosting extra guests this season.

Now you don’t have to compromise on quality to stay on budget – Volpes makes it easy to bring a little everyday luxury into your home.

New colours in our best-selling towel ranges

We’ve also added new hues to our Luxury Towel range, now available in silver, midnight blue, and sky blue – soothing, sophisticated tones that blend beautifully with any bathroom palette. Whether you love a fresh coastal look or a rich, moody atmosphere, you’ll find something to elevate your space.

Even better, Volpes has introduced a new Luxury Mélange Towel collection too. These textured, two-tone towels are perfect for adding depth and visual interest while offering the same plush absorbency and durability you’ve come to expect from Volpes.

Silk pillowcases, now in a soft new shade

Over the years, our 100% silk pillowcases have become a cult favourite for a reason – they’re incredibly gentle on skin and hair, naturally cooling, and oh-so-luxurious to sleep on.

Now available in a total of six colours, we’ve just added a soft, romantic rose hue to the lineup. Whether you’re choosing silk for its beauty benefits or its unmistakable feel, this elegant new colour adds warmth and a subtle glow to any bedroom.

All the finishing touches: Lighting, blinds and more

We know that the difference between a house and a home often lies in the little things – those finishing touches that bring everything together. That’s why we’ve expanded our range to include bedroom lighting, blinds, curtain tracks, and rods – giving you more of what you need to create a cohesive, calming space.

Whether you're updating a guest room, furnishing a first apartment, or giving your primary bedroom a complete refresh, you can now find everything you need in one place – from the window dressing to the bedside lamp.

And as always, every item in the Volpes range is designed with care and selected for quality, so you can shop with confidence.

Your one-stop home shop: It’s all coming together

This range expansion isn’t just about adding more products – it’s about giving you a better, more holistic shopping experience. By offering everything from towels to lighting, we’re helping you simplify your decisions, streamline your home updates, and make your home feel even more like you.

At Volpes, we believe that shopping for your home should feel exciting, empowering, and inspiring. Whether you're popping into your nearest store or shopping online at volpes.co.za, you'll find everything you need to refresh, re-style, or reinvent your spaces.

We’re proud to continue growing with you – expanding our ranges, our stores, and our vision – all while staying true to what matters most: affordable quality, locally made where possible, and timeless South African style.

Visit us in-store or online

Our new and expanded ranges are available now, both online and in-store. Come and explore what’s new – feel the softness of the Essentials towels, run your hand across a rose silk pillowcase, or discover how the right lighting can completely change your bedroom.

Wherever you are in your home journey, from nesting to renovating, Volpes is here to help you make it beautiful.



