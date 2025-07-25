Volpes stores are growing: More locations, more comfort, more local quality

Locally made comfort comes to Groot Phesantekraal

Volpes, South Africa’s homegrown haven for premium bedding and curtains, is proud to announce the opening of their brand-new store in July 2025. With this addition, the Volpes retail footprint will grow to an impressive 74 stores nationwide, a reflection of our commitment to making luxury, locally made home textiles more accessible to all South Africans.

This exciting new chapter sees us bringing Volpes to even more corners of the country, with new stores launching at Groot Phesantekraal View in the Western Cape, and more locations that will be announced in August. Whether you live in a bustling city or a small town, it’s becoming easier than ever to step into the comforting world of Volpes - where quality craftsmanship, stylish design, and local pride meet.

Why Volpes?

At Volpes, we’ve always believed that your home should be a sanctuary - a space that brings you warmth, comfort, and joy. For more than 95 years, we’ve made it our mission to provide South African homes with locally made bedding and curtains of uncompromising quality. Our team of designers, manufacturers, and in-store experts understand that comfort isn’t a luxury - it’s a necessity.

Our expansion reflects a growing demand for authentic, thoughtfully made home products that not only elevate your living space but also support local industry and jobs. As we continue to grow our national presence, we remain grounded in our core values: quality, affordability, sustainability, and South African craftsmanship.

A store experience that feels like home

Stepping into a Volpes store is like stepping into a beautifully dressed bedroom — but better. Each of our locations is designed to offer an immersive experience. Whether you’re drawn to the soft textures of 100% cotton duvet covers, the plush feel of our brushed cotton winter bedding, or the insulating charm of our blockout curtains, you’ll find real-life inspiration in every corner of our showrooms.

Our in-store teams are always on hand to offer expert advice - from choosing the right curtain length and style to selecting the perfect bedding layers for the colder months. With our ever-evolving seasonal displays and access to the full product range, we aim to take the guesswork out of decorating and help you make confident, inspired choices for your home.

Locally made, nationally loved

At the heart of Volpes is a deep respect for local manufacturing and materials. All our bedding and curtain ranges are proudly made right here in South Africa - from our best-selling winter sheeting and luxurious duvet inners to our expanding range of mattress and pillow protectors, curtains, and quilted bedspreads.

Each new store opening also means new employment opportunities - both in-store and behind the scenes. By choosing Volpes, our customers aren’t just investing in quality linen for their homes; they’re supporting local job creation, skills development, and a sustainable future for the South African textile industry.

More ways to shop, more reasons to smile

We understand that convenience matters. That’s why Volpes is now easier than ever to shop - online at volpes.co.za, in our 74 physical stores, and now also on Bash, one of South Africa’s most-loved online retail platforms.

No matter how you choose to shop, the full Volpes range is at your fingertips - from plush towels and ultra-soft pillows to ready-made curtains, rods, and accessories. Whether you're planning a seasonal refresh or searching for the perfect gift, Volpes has something for every style, every room, and every budget.

This is just the beginning

While the July store opening is worth celebrating, this is only the start of an exciting new phase. With more stores planned for later this year, we’re on a mission to bring comfort and quality to every region of South Africa. From metros to market towns, we want every customer to feel the Volpes difference — the soft touch of brushed cotton, the elegant fall of a curtain, and the peace of mind that comes from buying something well made, locally made, and made with care.

Join us this July

We invite you to visit our brand-new location at Groot Phesantekraal View and experience the Volpes difference in person. Whether you're furnishing a new home, upgrading your winter bedding, or simply searching for the perfect pair of curtains, you’ll find the warmth and inspiration you need.

With 74 stores and counting, Volpes continues to be your trusted partner in transforming houses into homes - one soft sheet, one warm blanket, and one beautifully dressed window at a time.



