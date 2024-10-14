Retail Fashion & Homeware
    Retail Fashion & Homeware

    Volpes launches its winter bedding for the season - Locally made, comfort and quality you can trust

    As winter’s chill settles in, there’s no better feeling than climbing into a warm, inviting bed, cocooned in layers of soft, insulating bedding. At Volpes, we understand that comfort starts with the right quality winter bedding - and we take pride in offering a range of locally made bedding designed to keep South Africans warm, cosy, and comfortable all season long.
    Issued by Volpes
    7 Apr 2025
    7 Apr 2025
    From brushed cotton sheeting to brushed cotton duvet covers, plus winter duvet inners, our collection is thoughtfully crafted with warmth, durability, and timeless style in mind. As a proudly South African brand, we remain committed to producing and delivering high-quality, locally made bedding and curtains, supporting local craftsmanship, and ensuring that every home can enjoy the best in winter comfort this season.

    The magic of locally made bedding

    Investing in locally made winter bedding means choosing products that are crafted with care, tailored for our climate, and designed to last. Volpes winter bedding is thoughtfully created to meet the specific needs of every South African home, ensuring optimal warmth and breathability, for the warmer and cooler regions of our country.

    By supporting locally made products, you’re not just getting exceptional quality winter bedding, you’re also contributing to local industry and job creation. Every stitch, every weave, and every brushed cotton thread is a testament to our dedication to comfort and craftsmanship.

    Volpes launches its winter bedding for the season - Locally made, comfort and quality you can trust

    Brushed cotton sheeting – The secret to a cosy bed

    There’s a reason why brushed cotton sheeting is a winter favourite—it offers the softness of flannel with the breathability of cotton, ensuring a warm yet airy sleep experience. Our new and improved winter bedding is made from 100% cotton, gently brushed for an ultra-soft feel, perfect for keeping the chill at bay on frosty nights.

    Unlike synthetic or fleece winter sheeting, which can feel too warm or trap moisture, Volpes quality brushed cotton sheets offer natural temperature regulation, making them ideal for anyone who wants cosy warmth without overheating, from young to old.

    Winter duvet covers – Soft, snug, and stylish

    When it comes to winter bedding, your duvet cover plays a crucial role in maintaining warmth. Our 100% brushed cotton duvet covers, provide the perfect balance of softness and insulation, to keep you and your family warm and comfortable everynight. Designed to complement our winter sheeting range, these locally made duvet covers not only keep you warm but also add a touch of timeless style to your winter bedroom.

    With an array of classic colours, textured designs, trendy prints, and premium finishes, our winter duvet covers transform your winter bedroom into a haven of warmth and relaxation. Pair them with winter cotton bedding or layer with a luxury winter blanket for the ultimate cold-weather cocoon.

    Volpes launches its winter bedding for the season - Locally made, comfort and quality you can trust

    Winter duvet inners – A layer of ultimate warmth

    Opt for a heavyweight or thicker duvet inner with a microfibre or luxurious down fill, to pair with our brushed winter duvet covers. Volpes winter duvet inners are locally made, crafted with South Africans in mind, and is a small adjustment that will make a big difference to your winter bedroom. It’s an easy way to adjust your level of warmth, without the use of electricity or an electric blanket.

    Winter curtains – Keep the cold out

    Windows are one of the biggest culprits when it comes to heat loss in winter, but the right curtains can make a world of difference. Our winter curtain collection, featuring blockout curtains, textured drapes, and lined options, helps to regulate room temperature by trapping warmth inside and keeping cold drafts at bay.

    In addition to their practical benefits, our locally made curtains come in a range of styles, ensuring that you don’t have to compromise on aesthetics to stay warm. Whether you prefer classic neutrals, bold prints, or soft textured finishes, we have the perfect winter-ready curtains to complement your home.

    Invest in quality winter bedding from Volpes

    At Volpes, we believe that winter comfort begins with the right winter bedding, and our locally made winter bedlinen range is designed to elevate your sleep experience while celebrating local craftsmanship. When you choose Volpes, you’re investing in high-quality, durable, and stylish winter bedding that will keep you warm for many winters to come.

    Shop our latest winter bedding collection online or in-store today and discover the perfect blend of warmth, comfort, and locally made excellence.

    Volpes
    Volpes, The Home of Linen, offers high-quality bed linen, curtains, pillows, towels and more. Volpes ensures exceptional value, style and service, with over 60 stores nationwide and robust online presence.
