New year, new bedroom: Explore Volpes' latest bedding ranges

Here’s a closer look at our new ranges, designed to help you create a sanctuary you’ll love coming home to in 2025.

Supima cotton bedding: The ultimate in luxury

Start the year on a high note with our Supima cotton bedding range. Known as the 'cashmere of cottons', Supima cotton offers superior softness, durability, and colour retention. Its long fibres create a smooth, luxurious feel that transforms your bedroom into a haven of comfort.

Supima cotton is perfect for those who value breathable, lightweight bedding that keeps you cool in summer and cosy in winter. If you’re looking to invest in bedding that’s both practical and indulgent, this range is your perfect match.

Certified Egyptian cotton bedding: Timeless elegance

For those who prefer the classics, our certified Egyptian cotton bedding offers a timeless upgrade. Renowned for its exceptional softness and durability, Egyptian cotton features long-staple fibres that produce a smooth, crisp texture.

This range is ideal for creating a sophisticated bedroom aesthetic. Available in an array of elegant colours and styles, our certified Egyptian cotton bedding ensures your room reflects your unique taste.

Silk range: Beauty and wellness combined

Our new silk pillowcases, silk eye mask and silk hair bonnet are a must-have for anyone who values self-care. Made from 100% pure mulberry silk, these pillowcases are gentle on your skin and hair, reducing friction and minimising sleep creases.

Silk’s natural properties make it hypoallergenic and temperature-regulating, making these pillowcases the ultimate addition to your bedding for a touch of luxury and wellness.

Fragrance ranges: Set the mood for relaxation

Your bedroom isn’t just for sleeping – it’s your personal retreat. That’s why we’ve introduced a range of home fragrances to create the perfect atmosphere.

From soothing diffusers to invigorating sprays, our fragrances help set the mood for relaxation or rejuvenation, ensuring your bedroom is a space of tranquillity and balance.

Why update your bedroom this new year?

The new year is all about fresh starts, and your bedroom should be no exception. Here’s why now is the perfect time to invest in new bedding and accessories:

Renew your energy: A refreshed bedroom can have a significant impact on your mental well-being, helping you feel motivated and energised.



A refreshed bedroom can have a significant impact on your mental well-being, helping you feel motivated and energised. Elevate comfort: Upgrading your bedding and pillows ensures you’re getting the best rest possible, setting the tone for productive days ahead.



Upgrading your bedding and pillows ensures you’re getting the best rest possible, setting the tone for productive days ahead. Stay on-trend: Our new ranges are designed with the latest styles in mind, helping you achieve a modern and elegant look.

Why choose Volpes?

At Volpes, we pride ourselves on offering high-quality, locally made products that combine comfort, durability, and style. Whether you’re shopping for new bedding, accessories, or home fragrances, you can count on us to provide the best options for every budget.

With our knowledgeable staff in-store and the convenience of our online shopping platform, it’s never been easier to update your bedroom. Plus, with our Click & Collect service, you can order online and pick up your items at your nearest Volpes store.

Start the year in style with Volpes

Transform your bedroom into a haven of comfort and style with our latest ranges. Whether you’re drawn to the luxurious feel of Supima cotton, the timeless elegance of Egyptian cotton, or the benefits of 100% silk, Volpes has everything you need to start the year off right.

Visit us in any of our 72 stores nationwide, or online to explore our new bedding collections and accessories. Let’s make 2025 your most comfortable and stylish year yet!



