    Love in every thread: The beauty of locally made

    14 Feb 2025
    Home is more than just a place – it’s a sanctuary where memories are made, laughter is shared, and comfort is found. It’s where we unwind after long days, gather with loved ones, and find solace in life’s quieter moments.

    At Volpes, we believe that your home should reflect your unique style and be a space that nurtures both beauty and comfort. That’s why our locally made products are designed to help you create an inviting, serene environment that you’ll love returning to every day. With thoughtfully crafted bedding, curtains, and quilts, we make it easy to transform your home into a haven of warmth and elegance.

    When you choose locally made products, you’re investing in your home and your community. With every thread, our bedding and homeware reflect the skill, care, and dedication of South African artisans.

    Why locally made matters

    Supporting locally made products is about more than just shopping – it’s about making a meaningful impact:

    • Empowering local communities: By purchasing locally made bedding, curtains, and more, you’re helping to sustain jobs and empower skilled craftspeople across South Africa.

    At Volpes, we take pride in being a part of this tradition, offering high-quality products that are as beautiful as they are meaningful.

    Locally made bedding

    Your bed is the heart of your home, and with Volpes’ locally made bedding, it’s easy to create a space that feels warm, inviting, and distinctly yours.

    • Locally made duvet covers: Choose from a variety of designs, from timeless neutrals to bold prints, all made with care in South Africa.

    • Locally made sheeting: Our 100% cotton sheeting is crafted for comfort and durability, ensuring a luxurious sleep experience every night.

    • Locally made quilts: Add texture and warmth to your bed with our beautifully made quilts, perfect for layering in any season. Each piece is crafted with love, ensuring that you enjoy the perfect combination of comfort and quality.

    Locally made curtains

    Windows are the soul of a room, and our locally made curtains are designed to enhance any space.

    • Blockout curtains: Keep your home cool and dark with stylish blockout curtains, ideal for bedrooms and living spaces.

    • Sheer curtains: Let natural light filter through with airy, elegant voile curtains.

    • Classic styles: Our locally made curtain range includes a variety of designs and colors, making it easy to find the perfect match for your décor.

    Every curtain is made right here in South Africa, reflecting the quality and care that Volpes is known for.

    Locally made pillows

    No bed is complete without the right pillows, and at Volpes, we offer a range of locally made pillows to suit every sleeper.

    • Soft or Firm Options: Whether you prefer a soft pillow for gentle support or a firm pillow for added structure, we have you covered.

    • Body and Pregnancy Pillows: Designed for ultimate comfort, our body and pregnancy pillows provide tailored support for restful sleep.

    With locally made options, you can enjoy comfort and quality while supporting South African artisans.

    The Volpes Commitment to Local

    For over 95 years, Volpes has been committed to delivering exceptional quality and style while supporting local talent. Our locally made bedlinen, curtains, pillows, and quilts are a testament to this promise.

    When you choose Volpes, you’re not just enhancing your home – you’re helping to build a stronger, more sustainable South Africa.

    Discover the love in every thread with Volpes’ range of locally made bedding, curtains, and home textiles. Crafted with care and designed to last, our products offer the perfect blend of comfort, quality, and style.

    Shop online or visit your nearest Volpes store to explore our collection of locally made products and bring the beauty of South African craftsmanship into your home.

