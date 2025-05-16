Volpes now on Bash: Locally made luxury, right at your fingertips

Now, in an exciting new step forward, we’re thrilled to announce that Volpes is officially available on Bash, South Africa’s fastest-growing online shopping platform. This means you can now shop your favourite Volpes ranges in more ways than ever before: on Bash, on our Volpes website, and in our network of 73 brick-and-mortar stores nationwide.

What you’ll find on Bash

Volpes on Bash brings a curated range of locally made bedding and curtains into one convenient online space – making it easier than ever to refresh your home this winter with pieces that are thoughtfully designed, beautifully made, and built to last.

Here’s just some of what you’ll now find on Bash:

Volpes duvet covers Choose from elegant plains, classic patterns, or playful prints, all made from 100% cotton or certified Egyptian cotton – breathable, durable, and made to bring comfort to every bedroom.

Volpes curtains From light and airy sheers to full blockout curtains, our Volpes curtains are made to suit every room, every season, and every décor style. Choose from plain neutrals or bold statement pieces, and shop by length or lining.

Volpes pillows Whether you love a soft sink-in pillow or firm support, our Volpes luxury microfibre pillows and standard, king, and emperor sizes ensure every sleeper gets their perfect fit.

Volpes sheeting Crisp, cool, and long-lasting – our 100% cotton bedlinen is crafted to exacting standards, with options like easy care polycotton, crisp and cool cotton percale, or the luxuriously soft Egyptian cotton.

Volpes quiltsLightweight yet warm, decorative yet functional – our cotton quilt sets and coverlets are perfect for layering, styling, and extra cosiness.

And that’s not all – we’re continually adding more products to the Bash platform, so you’ll soon be able to complete your full bedroom look with Volpes favourites.

Why shop Volpes on Bash?

We know South Africans want flexibility and convenience when it comes to online shopping. With a seamless user experience, curated product categories, and one checkout for multiple brands, Bash makes it easy to find exactly what you need without leaving the comfort of your couch.

By joining Bash, Volpes is giving you even more freedom to shop how and where you want – whether you're browsing for a quick bedroom update or planning a full winter sanctuary makeover.

Plus, you’ll benefit from:

Fast nationwide delivery



Secure payment options



An app experience that puts great style in your pocket

It’s just one more way Volpes is making home styling simpler, warmer, and more South African than ever.

Supporting local, one bedroom at a time

We’re incredibly proud that the majority of Volpes products are made right here in South Africa. Our factory in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) employs hundreds of skilled craftspeople who are passionate about creating quality bedding, curtains, and homeware with heart. When you buy Volpes – whether from our website, our stores, or now from Bash – you’re investing in:

Local jobs and industry



Products that are made with local lifestyles and climates in mind

So, what’s new at Volpes this winter?

Our Winter 2025 Collection brings even more warmth and comfort to your home, with:

New brushed cotton duvet cover sets in earthy tones and nature-inspired patterns



Ultra-plush winter blankets and throws, including our sought-after Volpes Cloud Blankets



Fresh curtain drops, with lined and blockout options to help you control winter light and temperature



New luxury microfibre pillows and inners, including winter-weight options for cold sleepers.

Visit us your way

Whether you're a tactile in-store shopper, a late-night online browser, or someone who loves everything in one app, Volpes is here for you:

Shop on Bash: Just search for Volpes and discover all your favourite ranges.

Visit volpes.co.za: Our full range, online exclusives, and styling inspiration are just a click away.

Pop into one of our 73 Volpes stores across South Africa: Our friendly team is always ready to help.

Volpes on Bash: Because home should always feel like home

At Volpes, we know that winter isn’t just about staying warm – it’s about creating spaces that nourish and restore, filled with softness, comfort, and local pride.

With our launch on Bash, we’re bringing locally made comfort to more South Africans than ever before. Shop your way. Sleep your way. Style your way – with Volpes, your home of linen.



