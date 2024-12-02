Shein X partners with local brand House of One for capsule collection

Shein X, the global collaboration platform from online retailer Shein, unveils its latest designer partnership: a limited-edition capsule with South African womenswear label House of One.

Image supplied

Designed for women who dress with intention, the Shein X House of One collection delivers timeless pieces that balance sophistication, comfort, and quiet confidence – all at highly accessible price points.

Featuring clean lines, soft tailoring, and thoughtful details like pleats, piped edges, and cinched waists, the 50-piece collection offers refined wardrobe staples made to meet the moment – whether it’s a Monday meeting, an after-hours event, or a well-earned day of rest.

House of One’s signature aesthetic – feminine, flattering, and quietly confident – is reimagined through Shein’s lens of global accessibility and innovation.

“This collection embodies our belief that clothing should feel like a reward – elevated but never fussy,” said Ronaldo Engelbrecht, lead designer at House of One. “As a South African brand, we’re proud to share our distinct creative vision with a global audience. Our goal was to create pieces that bring ease and elegance to everyday life, helping women feel composed, confident, and fully themselves. Collaborating with Shein X gave us the platform to scale that message worldwide.”

Rooted in a palette of warm creams, charcoals, camel, and soft blue, the collection draws inspiration from heritage minimalism and everyday grace. Structured silhouettes are softened by draped fabrics and breathable knits, while linen blends offer tactile richness that wears beautifully over time. From wide-leg trousers and tailored sets to softly pleated skirts and refined day-to-night dresses, each piece is designed to move with real life – and feel like a moment of indulgence in the middle of it.

The collection is available now, exclusively on Shein.