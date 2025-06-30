Trending
Pick n Pay reports 4.3% rise in turnover
Like-for-like sales, which exclude the impact of store openings, closures, conversions, or acquisitions, rose 3.8% during the period, the group said in a trading statement for the 17 weeks ended 29 June.
Pick n Pay South Africa recorded 3.6% growth in like-for-like sales despite planned store closures under its Store Estate Reset Plan. Meanwhile, Boxer posted a 12.1% increase in turnover, with like-for-like sales rising 3.9%.
"The Group views this as a creditable performance in the context of a highly constrained consumer and continued subdued food price inflation," said Pick n Pay.
Boxer, majority-owned by Pick n Pay, was listed separately on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in November 2024 and competes with Shoprite's Usave and Spar's SaveMor in smaller towns, townships, and rural areas.
Separately, Pick n Pay announced the appointment of Grant Pattison as an independent non-executive director designate. Pattison, a former CEO of Edcon and Massmart Holdings, will join the board in 2026 after completing his current commitments.
Pick n Pay continues to navigate challenging economic conditions while focusing on strategic initiatives, including its Store Estate Reset Plan aimed at optimising profitability.
Source: Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
About Sfundo ParakozovReporting by Sfundo Parakozov, Editing by Louise Heavens
Related
