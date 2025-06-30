South Africa
    Pick n Pay reports 4.3% rise in turnover

    South African grocery group Pick n Pay on reported a 4.3% increase in group turnover, lifted by increased sales at its supermarkets and strong growth at discount chain Boxer, despite challenging consumer conditions.
    By Sfundo Parakozov
    5 Aug 2025
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Like-for-like sales, which exclude the impact of store openings, closures, conversions, or acquisitions, rose 3.8% during the period, the group said in a trading statement for the 17 weeks ended 29 June.

    Pick n Pay South Africa recorded 3.6% growth in like-for-like sales despite planned store closures under its Store Estate Reset Plan. Meanwhile, Boxer posted a 12.1% increase in turnover, with like-for-like sales rising 3.9%.

    "The Group views this as a creditable performance in the context of a highly constrained consumer and continued subdued food price inflation," said Pick n Pay.

    Boxer, majority-owned by Pick n Pay, was listed separately on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in November 2024 and competes with Shoprite's Usave and Spar's SaveMor in smaller towns, townships, and rural areas.

    Separately, Pick n Pay announced the appointment of Grant Pattison as an independent non-executive director designate. Pattison, a former CEO of Edcon and Massmart Holdings, will join the board in 2026 after completing his current commitments.

    Pick n Pay continues to navigate challenging economic conditions while focusing on strategic initiatives, including its Store Estate Reset Plan aimed at optimising profitability.

    Reporting by Sfundo Parakozov, Editing by Louise Heavens
