Entries now open for the 2026 Product of the Year South Africa Awards

It’s that time of year again! When the call goes out to brands to enter the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, and have the citizens of Mzansi decide on which products are worthy of being named a 2026 Product of the Year South Africa Award winner. Entrants are urged to stake their claim early. Early Birders, who enter between 1 August and 30 September 2025 , will enjoy a 25% discount on the winner’s fee in the event of receiving an award.

For over three decades, across more than 40 countries, Product of the Year has been the ultimate consumer-voted recognition of product excellence and innovation. In a marketplace where shoppers are more discerning than ever, the Product of the Year seal serves as a powerful shortcut: it tells consumers, “This product delivers. You can trust it.” For brands, that endorsement is a proven driver of sales, visibility, and consumer confidence.

Who can enter?

Products or services launched or modified between 1 January 2024 and 31 December 2025



and Products that demonstrate innovation in function, design, packaging, or ingredients



Products or services in the Heritage category, celebrating those that have earned consumer loyalty for 10+ years

Riding the wave of growth

“Over the past three years, we’ve seen Product of the Year South Africa grow into a powerful platform for brands to stand out and for consumers to make confident choices. The 2025 programme was a bumper year for both entries and winners, and we’re looking forward to an even better one in 2026,” says Edith Venter, general manager: Product of the Year South Africa. “Winning brands have leveraged the seal to elevate their reputation and boost sales. With this momentum, we’re excited to deliver a dynamic programme for 2026 that shines an even brighter spotlight on the products South Africans love and trust.”

Why winning matters

Securing the Product of the Year title is about more than brands patting themselves on the back. It offers real, strategic and business advantages that, over the years, brands have leveraged to great advantage.

A win comes with nationwide PR exposure and heightened visibility across multiple platforms. In addition, winners earn the right to use the Product of the Year seal for one full year. This mark of trust and innovation has been proven to influence purchase decisions and deliver strong returns in an increasingly competitive market. Further, winners get in-depth consumer insights from global research leader Kantar, who survey a nationally representative sample to determine winners based on real consumer opinion.

“Our methodology is simple but powerful: it’s driven by the voice of the consumer,” says Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year. “That’s why the seal holds such weight in the modern retail landscape, it’s a symbol of trust, credibility, and innovation.”

Appeal

The Product of the Year should appeal to most marketing professionals and brand decision-makers, as well as media outlets covering marketing, business and product innovation, FMCG brand decision-makers, and industry influencers.

Brands can submit entries across multiple categories via www.productoftheyear.co.za.

Early bird entries close 30 September 2025



close 30 September 2025 Final entries close 30 January 2026

For more information, contact 011 783 5887 or email az.oc.asyop@ofni.



