    The Varsity Vibe Second Semester Circus

    Issued by Varsity Vibe
    26 Aug 2024
    26 Aug 2024
    The curtain has fallen, the spotlight has dimmed and Varsity Vibe proudly concludes a successful activation tour (The Varsity Vibe Second Semester Circus) across 12 university campuses in South Africa.
    The Varsity Vibe Second Semester Circus

    Despite the chilly July weather, our team brought warmth and excitement to thousands of students at the University of Free State, North-West University, Witswatersrand University, Tshwane University of Technology, University of KZN (Westville and Howard campus), Nelson Mandela University and University of Pretoria. We then braved the windy Western Cape at Stellenbosch University, University of Cape Town, University of Western Cape and Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

    The Varsity Vibe activations are more than just a celebration of fun and freebies; they are invaluable opportunities to engage with our existing and prospective members. This in-person event allows us to educate students about the unique offerings on our platform and, crucially, to listen to their feedback on how we can enhance their overall experience with the Varsity Vibe app.

    The activations also serve as a powerful tool for boosting brand visibility and engagement, providing a vibrant stage for our partner brands to connect with the student community. This semester, we were thrilled to collaborate with an incredible lineup of partners, including Standard Bank, Virgin Active, H&M, Studio 88, Krispy Kreme and The FIX. Each brand brought something unique to the table, creating engaging experiences. By motivating students to subscribe to newsletters, follow their social media pages and share content, each partner brand seized the opportunity to engage directly with student communities, build meaningful brand connections and extend their presence both on campus and online.

    As much as we'd love to keep the circus rolling indefinitely, even the best wagons need a pit stop. While we pack up our tent and bid farewell to this semester's shenanigans, we're already plotting our next grand adventure. We look forward to continuing this journey and discovering fresh, exciting ways to enrich the lives of students across South Africa.

    Stay tuned – there's always another act in the works!

    Varsity Vibe
    Varsity Vibe connects over 800,000 South African students and youth with brands, through exclusive deals and discounts. Varsity Vibe has helped over 200 brands build lasting relationships with the youth market, driving sales and revenue, throughout its 13-year history.
