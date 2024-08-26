Eduvos named one of Insight Success Magazine’s top 10 fastest-growing companies in South Africa

This accolade comes at a pivotal time for Eduvos. The private higher education institution welcomed a record number of first-year students in both 2023 and 2024. As 2025 approaches, Eduvos remains committed to empowering students to realise their potential through state-of-the-art campuses, future-fit qualifications, and a holistic learning experience.

Eduvos continuously seeks to enhance its students’ experiences. Campus facilities are expanding and being upgraded, and faculties are being expanded across its 12 campus locations. In June, Eduvos proudly unveiled new Science laboratories at its Pretoria campus. With the Applied Science qualifications previously only offered at Eduvos Midrand, the new labs now allow students to enrol in the Bachelor of Science in Biomedicine, Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology Management, and Higher Certificate in Bioscience qualifications at Pretoria.

The institution prides itself on producing real-world-ready graduates by equipping students with the knowledge and skills to prosper in the workforce. This year, Twenty Eduvos students have made it to the Top 500 of the GradStar Awards, a programme which recognises the most employable students in South Africa. Eduvos is honoured to be ranked ninth among the 38 institutions represented at this year’s awards.

Eduvos is also a trailblazer as the first private higher education institution in South Africa to partner with Golden Key. Eduvos students who excel academically, get high marks that place them in the top 15% of their respective degrees, will be invited to join Golden Key and access all the benefits that go along with it. This year, Eduvos also launched its Alumni Association, which allows Eduvos Alumni to stay informed about what’s happening at Eduvos and to easily connect with their Alma Mater, current students, staff, and corporate partners.

Eduvos's success lies in its blend of academia, technology, industry, and innovation. It is proactively harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to equip students with the skills and expertise needed to thrive and meet the demands of the future workforce. The institution has also set up an AI committee, under the leadership of Dr Miné de Klerk, to ensure that Eduvos remains at the forefront of AI-related educational innovation. This ensures that students are well-prepared for the world of work once they graduate.

Eduvos believes that Africa is too rich to be poor. For this reason, the institution's mission is to shape potential, student by student, towards Africa's prosperity. By 2030, it is expected that 42% of world's youth will be African. The goal is to empower these young people through education to make a difference in the continent.

Eduvos is delighted to be recognised as one of South Africa's fastest-growing companies, a testament to its growth mindset and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Pre-Enrol for 2025

Pre-enrolment is unique to Eduvos and allows prospective students to reserve their seat for 2025. Prospective students can pre-enrol with their latest academic results and finalise their enrolment when they receive their final matric results in January 2025.

Matrics can take the first step towards their career goals by pre-enrolling for one of Eduvos’s over 20 qualifications. While also offering matrics and their parents peace of mind as well as the chance to secure funding for their studies through one of Eduvos’s funding partners.

About Eduvos

Eduvos is an award-winning private higher education institution in South Africa, with 12 campuses across the country. The institution offers over 20 qualifications, including degrees, higher certificates and short courses, in four future-facing faculties. Eduvos is committed to empowering its students with the skills and knowledge needed to make a positive impact on their communities and help Africa prosper.

