Eduvos graduation season celebrates resilience, growth, and academic excellence

As graduation season across our 12 campuses ended, Eduvos proudly celebrated another year marked by perseverance, growth, and academic achievement. Over the past few weeks, families, friends, faculty, and staff came together to honour the accomplishments of the Class of 2024; a graduating class that exemplifies what it means to rise, adapt, and thrive.

This year, 2,959 graduates crossed the stage to receive their qualification, joining a growing community of Eduvos Alumni who are ready to shape the future with confidence and purpose.

Among them, 52 students were awarded Summa Cum Laude, the highest honour for academic excellence. A further 105 graduates earned Magna Cum Laude, and 122 were recognised with Cum Laude distinctions. Across our programmes, 29 students stood out as top achievers; testament to the drive and talent that defines Eduvos graduates.

Behind each achievement is a story of determination. For Noliqwa Mhlambi, a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science graduate, Eduvos became more than a place of learning:

“In 2022, I enrolled at Eduvos... the best decision I’ve ever made. I found more than just a school; I found a community that supported me both academically and emotionally. My lecturers, psychologists, and friends reminded me of my worth and potential, even when I felt like giving up. From rock bottom to walking in purpose; I’m overwhelmed with gratitude.”

Sinethemba Maseko, who graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Honours in Information Technology, shared how triumph followed adversity:

“Last year I took a leap of faith and enrolled for my Honours qualification... I not only completed my qualification, but I also went beyond what I had always hoped for. I earned the highest academic honour possible.”

We also celebrate the journey of Tamichka Naidoo, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Biomedicine:

“In my third year, I earned a spot in the Golden Key International Honour Society - a recognition that reminded me that hard work truly pays off... I now hold a degree that reflects my passion for healthcare and my commitment to making a difference.”

For Somiee Nwobu, graduating Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Honours in Information Technology, her degree symbolises more than technical skills:

“This degree isn’t just about troubleshooting computer systems... It’s a symbol of discipline, resilience, and the quiet strength it takes to keep going.”

More than 85% of the class of 2024 completed their qualifications across diverse fields - each graduate marking a personal milestone, and a broader contribution to their communities and the economy.

Siegie Brownlee, CEO of Eduvos, shared her pride in the graduating class and confidence in their future success: “We’re immensely proud of the class of 2024. They have demonstrated the determination to succeed in the face of ongoing change and uncertainty in a rapidly evolving world. At Eduvos, we’re intentional about preparing our students for the jobs of the future, which means equipping them with real-world skills in addition to academic knowledge so that they’re adaptable, employable, and future-fit. These graduates are ready to lead, to innovate, and to make meaningful contributions in whatever path they choose.”

Looking ahead, Eduvos remains committed to producing future-fit graduates who are prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the digitally-enabled world. The Eduvos Employability Centre continues to provide essential support, helping students transition successfully from study to work or further education.

The institution commends the Class of 2024 for their ambition, courage, and dedication to making a difference. These graduates step into the world equipped with more than just a qualification. They carry the confidence gained through perseverance, the skills needed for tomorrow’s workplace, and the support of a growing Eduvos Alumni community.

Congratulations to all Eduvos graduates. May their journey be filled with impact, purpose, and boundless potential.



