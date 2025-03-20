Eduvos earns prestigious global accreditation from the British Accreditation Council

Eduvos is proud to announce that it has been accredited by the British Accreditation Council (BAC), effective 1 January 2025. This achievement marks a significant milestone, placing Eduvos among an elite group of just 10 institutions in Africa to hold this prestigious recognition.

The BAC accreditation is a testament to Eduvos' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, quality assurance, and student success. It reinforces Eduvos’ standing as a globally recognised higher education provider and affirms that its standards align with some of the best in the world.

Achieving this accreditation was a two-and-a-half-year process, involving in-depth assessments, a submission of portfolios of evidence, extensive paperwork, site inspections, and a thorough review of Eduvos' governance, teaching quality, student support, and operational management.

Siegie Brownlee

Eduvos CEO Siegie Brownlee reflected on this achievement, stating: "This accreditation is a milestone for Eduvos and a powerful validation of our mission to offer world-class higher education. The BAC conducted a comprehensive review of our institution, and we are so proud Eduvos has met and exceeded their exacting global standards. This is more than just a seal of approval, it’s an endorsement of dedication, expertise, and passion that drive Eduvos every day. We are grateful for the BAC’s acknowledgement of our dedication to innovation, academic excellence, and student success."

To qualify for BAC accreditation, institutions must be registered with their country's Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), and their programmes must be fully accredited by the Council on Higher Education (CHE). Eduvos’ qualifications are also registered with the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) on the National Qualifications Framework (NQF), ensuring full legal accreditation in South Africa.

Eduvos executive head of academics Dr Mandi Joubert elaborated on the process, saying, "The BAC’s standards are internationally recognised, and their Independent Higher Education Scheme is one of the most rigorous accreditation processes in the world. This involves evaluating the institution across six key areas, such as Governance, Strategy and Financial Management; General and Academic Management and Administration; Teaching, Learning and Assessment; Student Support, Guidance and Progression; Premises, Facilities, Learning Resources and, Quality Management, Assurance and Enhancement. Their in-depth review affirms that Eduvos upholds the highest standards of academic integrity and student experience."

As part of the process, BAC assessors conducted multiple site visits across four of Eduvos' 12 campuses, validating the institution's standards in real-world settings. Dr Joubert further noted: "This accreditation not only enhances our global credibility, but also assures students, parents, and industry stakeholders that an Eduvos qualification is internationally respected and portable. It is a testament to our commitment to continuous improvement and delivering a future-focused education. We are proud of our association with the BAC and the recognition that our qualifications and student support standards now have in its renowned global institutional network."

Eduvos' commitment to excellence is evident in its curriculum, its faculty of over 40 doctoral-level academics, and its cutting-edge digital tools, including Microsoft Dynamics, which enhance operational efficiency and student experience. This commitment factors in to Eduvos currently being on track to achieve record-breaking enrolment numbers for it 2025 Block 1 intake, further highlighting the demand for the societally relevant, high-quality education that the institution provides.

The BAC accreditation is valid for four years, with a scheduled follow-up review in 12 months. Moving forward, Eduvos remains focused on reinforcing its mission to shape potential, student by student, towards Africa’s prosperity.



