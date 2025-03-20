Richfield alumni success story: Emmanuel Perumal

Data drives the modern world, and protecting it has never been more important. With threats increasing and businesses investing heavily in digital security, cybersecurity is one of the most future-proof careers for those looking to build long-term success.

In fact, the local cybersecurity sector is on track to reach $4.11bn by 2030, growing at a 13.3% annual rate.

One of the major drivers of this growth is financial institutions. Banks hold massive amounts of sensitive information, and criminals are always looking for ways to get in. They’re investing heavily in digital security, but staying ahead of threats takes more than just good technology – it takes highly skilled professionals with the right expertise.

Yet, there’s a major challenge. According to a national survey conducted by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, 63% of cybersecurity roles in South Africa are either partially or fully unfilled. The demand for skilled professionals is growing faster than the supply, creating opportunities for those with the right skills.

This is exactly where experts like Richfield BSc IT graduate, Emmanuel Perumal, come in.

From Richfield to Standard Bank

Emmanuel’s journey started at Richfield, where he earned his BSc in IT in 2021.

Education wasn’t always guaranteed, and he considered cost a major obstacle. "Richfield provided high-quality education at an affordable rate, which was a game-changer for me," he says. The opportunity to study without financial strain allowed him to focus on building his skills and launching his career.

Today, he’s a cybersecurity engineer at Standard Bank and has built a career in one of the country’s most critical and in-demand industries. His expertise spans AI governance, data loss prevention, web and API security, cloud security, DevSecOps, and ethical hacking.

Building a career in cybersecurity

Before joining Standard Bank, Emmanuel gained experience at Multitier IT Solutions as a developer intern. That role opened doors to a graduate position at Old Mutual, where he learned how technology is applied in the financial sector. The exposure he gained helped him refine his skills and understand the industry's unique security challenges.

Cyber threats evolve constantly, and keeping up requires continuous learning. Emmanuel understands this better than most. "To stay ahead of hackers, you need to think like one – this requires ongoing research and a commitment to learning new things," he explains.

Richfield played a key role in preparing Emmanuel for his career while shaping his love for learning. Beyond technical knowledge, his time at Richfield was also about collaboration and growth. "The most memorable part of my time at Richfield was the exposure to new knowledge in my dream field, alongside working on projects and spending time with friends," he recalls. The supportive learning environment and hands-on projects helped him develop problem-solving skills that he still applies daily in his role.

The Richfield advantage

Today, Emmanuel encourages aspiring tech professionals to focus on excelling in specific areas rather than trying to learn everything at once, finding a mentor in your industry, dedicating yourself to continuous curiosity, and embracing challenges as learning opportunities.

