    Education Higher Education

    Scientific diagnosis takes the guesswork out of disease control

    Issued by North-West University (NWU)
    20 Mar 2025
    20 Mar 2025
    A disease without a diagnosis is a battle fought in the dark. Without precise diagnostic tools, treatment decisions become guesswork, prevention efforts lack direction and disease control remains ineffective. This was the core message of Prof Oriel Thekisoe’s inaugural lecture at the North-West University (NWU).
    Prof Oriel Thekisoe
    Prof Oriel Thekisoe

    “Diagnosis is the foundation of disease control,” said Prof Thekisoe during his lecture on 6 March 2025 at the Potchefstroom Campus. “It determines the effectiveness of treatment and guides prevention strategies.”

    Prof Thekisoe, a molecular biologist in the subject group zoology, outlined how diagnostics play a role at every stage of disease control. Clinical signs and symptoms serve as an initial indicator, but laboratory tests confirm the presence of infectious agents in humans and animals. While traditional methods such as microscopy and serological assays are still widely used, advancements in DNA-based technologies have improved accuracy and sensitivity.

    “Microscopy is still the mainstay of diagnostics, but DNA-based assays offer more precision,” he said. “Techniques like polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) allow for early detection.”

    His research has contributed to developing DNA-based diagnostic assays targeting specific gene fragments of various diseases, including trypanosomosis, theileriosis and Newcastle disease. These technologies have implications for large-scale epidemiological studies, vaccination programmes and quarantine measures.

    Prof Thekisoe emphasised that effective disease control requires continuous diagnostic monitoring. After treatment, follow-up diagnostics assess the success of interventions. Prevention strategies, such as vaccination campaigns, also rely on diagnostics to measure impact.

    “Without diagnostics, we are blind in our efforts to control disease,” he said. “It is the tool that enables informed decision-making.”

    The lecture highlighted collaborations with researchers working on improving diagnostic accuracy for human and animal diseases. These partnerships have advanced the development of diagnostic tools for conditions such as bovine tuberculosis and brucellosis.

    As global health threats evolve, the need for robust diagnostic systems is amplified. “Investment in diagnostic innovation is investment in disease control,” said Prof Thekisoe. “It is the first step toward effective health management.”

    North-West University, disease control
    North-West University (NWU)
    The North-West University (NWU) is one of South Africa's top five universities; that offers superior academic excellence, cutting-edge research and innovation and teaching and learning. It all starts here.
