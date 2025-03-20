Education Primary & Secondary Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

EduvosRichfieldNorth-West University (NWU)ImpaqSesekoVaal University of TechnologyDNA Brand ArchitectsGordon Institute of Business ScienceSam HospitalityASUSUniversity of PretoriaThe CoupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Education Primary & Secondary Education

    The VAT hike and the rising cost of education: Why alternative schooling remains an affordable option

    The 2024 National Budget Speech has confirmed a phased increase in VAT from 15% to 16%, marking the first hike since 2018. The increase will be implemented in two stages: 0.5% on 1 May 2025, and another 0.5% on 1 April 2026.
    Issued by Impaq
    20 Mar 2025
    20 Mar 2025
    The VAT hike and the rising cost of education: Why alternative schooling remains an affordable option

    While increased spending on education is necessary, many South African families are already feeling the strain of rising costs. School fees, transportation, uniforms, and additional expenses continue to put financial pressure on parents. As costs rise, many families are looking for alternative education models that offer high-quality learning at a more affordable price.

    Home and online schooling: A cost-effective solution

    With household budgets tightening, home and online schooling are becoming attractive alternatives to traditional brick-and-mortar schools. By removing costs such as transportation, uniforms, and school fund contributions, parents can allocate their education budgets more efficiently.

    “Parents are increasingly looking for ways to ensure their children receive a quality education without the financial strain,” says Louise Schoonwinkel, MD at Optimi Schooling, of which Impaq is a registered trademark. “Home and online schooling provide a structured, CAPS-aligned education at a more predictable and often lower cost compared to traditional schooling, especially when considering the additional expenses that come with mainstream schools.”

    How homeschooling helps families save

    1. No transport costs: Many learners travel long distances to school, adding to monthly expenses. Home and online schooling eliminate this cost entirely.
    2. Reduced uniform and school fund expenses: Many schools require multiple uniforms, sports kits, and contributions to various school funds. Home learners can avoid many of these costs.
    3. Lower monthly tuition fees: Some private and top-end public schools come with high tuition fees that increase annually. Impaq’s home and online schooling solutions offer structured education at competitive, more manageable rates.
    4. Customised learning resources: Parents have the flexibility to choose learning materials that suit their budget rather than paying for compulsory school resources.

    Education without compromise

    Despite being a more affordable option, home and online schooling do not compromise on quality. Learners follow the CAPS curriculum, receive structured support, and can transition to traditional schooling or higher education with ease.

    “Families should not have to choose between affordability and quality education,” adds Schoonwinkel. “With the right support, alternative education models provide the same academic outcomes while giving parents control over their education spending.”

    Final thoughts

    As the VAT increase takes effect in the coming years, parents will need to make strategic financial decisions about their children’s education. Home and online schooling remain viable, cost-effective alternatives that provide the flexibility, structure, and quality education that families need in a changing economic landscape.

    Read more: VAT increase, online school, Impaq, Louise Schoonwinkel, homeschooling
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Impaq
    With Impaq Homeschooling, you become your child’s teacher while we make navigating your learning journey a breeze.
    Related
    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz