Students sleeping outside Cape Town’s CPUT campus ‘failed to meet accommodation requirements’
The Cape Peninsula University of Technology in Cape Town (CPUT) was one of many universities that had protests over access to student accommodation at the start of the 2025 academic year.
Source: Unsplash
Last month, more than 100 students slept outside the campus, waiting for the university housing department to place them in accommodation. Students protested during the State of the Nation address, prompting police to monitor the situation. CPUT did manage to place some students and temporarily housed others.
However, a few students have been sleeping outside CPUT’s campus for almost a week, demanding that the institution help them, despite most not meeting accommodation requirements.
Read the full story on Daily Maverick...
Source: Daily Maverick
Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.
Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
