Students sleeping outside Cape Town’s CPUT campus ‘failed to meet accommodation requirements’

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology in Cape Town (CPUT) was one of many universities that had protests over access to student accommodation at the start of the 2025 academic year.

Last month, more than 100 students slept outside the campus, waiting for the university housing department to place them in accommodation. Students protested during the State of the Nation address, prompting police to monitor the situation. CPUT did manage to place some students and temporarily housed others.

However, a few students have been sleeping outside CPUT’s campus for almost a week, demanding that the institution help them, despite most not meeting accommodation requirements.

Read the full story on Daily Maverick...