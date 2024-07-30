UCT students sleep in SRC offices and lecture halls as university faces housing crisis

As the academic year at the University of Cape Town (UCT) looms, many students are without accommodation and forced into overcrowded or makeshift spaces such as lecture halls and Students’ Representative Council (SRC) offices.

The housing shortage has sparked a wave of frustration, with students and the SRC hitting out at the university’s administration for its failure to address the issue and provide adequate support.

In a statement released by the SRC on 3 February, the student body condemned the administration for its failure to address this pressing issue and creating a hostile environment.

“Many students are without accommodation and are forced to sleep in lecture rooms and even SRC offices while the university fails to provide adequate housing and support for its students,” read the statement.

