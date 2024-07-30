Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

University of PretoriaAFDAAfriGISRosebank CollegeOxbridge AcademyStoneJNPROur Salad MixAdopt-a-SchoolRichfieldFundiConnectEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    UCT students sleep in SRC offices and lecture halls as university faces housing crisis

    By Takudzwa Pongweni
    7 Feb 2025
    7 Feb 2025
    As the academic year at the University of Cape Town (UCT) looms, many students are without accommodation and forced into overcrowded or makeshift spaces such as lecture halls and Students’ Representative Council (SRC) offices.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    The housing shortage has sparked a wave of frustration, with students and the SRC hitting out at the university’s administration for its failure to address the issue and provide adequate support.

    In a statement released by the SRC on 3 February, the student body condemned the administration for its failure to address this pressing issue and creating a hostile environment.

    “Many students are without accommodation and are forced to sleep in lecture rooms and even SRC offices while the university fails to provide adequate housing and support for its students,” read the statement.

    Continue reading on the Daily Maverick...

    Read more: UCT, University of Cape Town, student accommodation
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz