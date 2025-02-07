Education Primary & Secondary Education
    Back to basics: SA delays mandatory Coding and Robotics in schools

    The national Department of Basic Education has indicated that Coding and Robotics will not become compulsory subjects in schools in the near future. According to its updated Annual Performance Plan for 2025/26, the introduction of these subjects will be gradually implemented depending on available resources and the preparedness of the schooling system.
    By Takudzwa Pongweni
    7 Jul 2025
    Image source: Freepik

    While the Annual Performance Plan recognises the importance of these subjects for developing essential skills, it emphasises that the department’s primary focus remains on enhancing literacy and numeracy in the early grades (R to 3).

    The plan highlights that if learners are unable to read with comprehension and perform basic arithmetic by Grade 4, they will encounter major difficulties when studying STEM-related (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) subjects, including Coding and Robotics. Therefore, the limited resources must first be directed toward improving foundational learning outcomes before expanding the rollout of Coding and Robotics.

    Read the full story on the Daily Maverick here.

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
