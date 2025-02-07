Back to basics: SA delays mandatory Coding and Robotics in schools

The national Department of Basic Education has indicated that Coding and Robotics will not become compulsory subjects in schools in the near future. According to its updated Annual Performance Plan for 2025/26, the introduction of these subjects will be gradually implemented depending on available resources and the preparedness of the schooling system.

While the Annual Performance Plan recognises the importance of these subjects for developing essential skills, it emphasises that the department’s primary focus remains on enhancing literacy and numeracy in the early grades (R to 3).

The plan highlights that if learners are unable to read with comprehension and perform basic arithmetic by Grade 4, they will encounter major difficulties when studying STEM-related (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) subjects, including Coding and Robotics. Therefore, the limited resources must first be directed toward improving foundational learning outcomes before expanding the rollout of Coding and Robotics.

