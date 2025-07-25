From fine print to fortune: the power of precise property contracts

In commercial property, the devil truly is in the detail. Contracts aren’t just paperwork – they’re legal armour. While many focus on obvious clauses like escalation or indemnity, it’s often the overlooked or poorly worded terms that carry the biggest risk. One misstep, and a multimillion-rand deal can unravel.

Source: Supplied. PJ Veldhuizen, managing director of Gillan & Veldhuizen Inc.

“Everything looked above board—until we read the fine print,” says PJ Veldhuizen, managing director of Gillan & Veldhuizen Inc. “The contract stated that if the deal was cancelled due to the purchaser’s default, the seller still had to refund the buyer. Deductions for losses were only permitted if the property was resold via public auction. That didn’t happen—it was resold by private treaty—so now the client may have to refund money that’s already been spent and which should have represented their damages.”

Here’s why airtight contracts matter – and the lesser-known clauses that could make or break your next transaction:

Survival clauses: These ensure that key terms – such as dispute resolution or confidentiality – remain in effect even after a contract is terminated. “If your agreement gets cancelled but you still want to mediate or arbitrate, that clause must survive,” says Veldhuizen.

Dispute resolution and mediation clauses: Specifying mediation or arbitration can drastically reduce legal costs and timelines. “A mediation clause is one of the smartest inclusions in a property contract,” Veldhuizen explains. “It’s cost-effective, confidential, and ofte preserves business relationships that litigation would destroy.”

No-representation clauses: These prevent disputes based on informal promises or verbal side agreements not captured in writing. “People often forget that what’s not written down, doesn’t count,” says Veldhuizen.

Independent legal advice clauses: These confirm that both parties had access to counsel. These clauses help to limit later claims of unfairness, coercion, or misunderstanding.

For property owners, developers and brokers the takeaway is clear: your contract is more than a formality – it’s your insurance policy. A well-drafted agreement does more than record intentions, it anticipates problems, protects relationships and keeps deals on solid legal ground.