WPRD2025 | iHeart Digital's Tracy Margetts: Bridging gaps and building narratives that matter

Tracy Margetts of iHeart Digital shares insight on the power of belief—shaping narratives, connecting communities, and helping brands find their authentic voice in a noisy digital world.

Tracy Margetts of iHeart Digital. Image supplied

What does being in the PR sector mean to you?

Being in PR means being the trusted custodian of a brand’s reputation. But more than that—it means being the storytellers, bridge builders, and, increasingly, the conscience in the boardroom. For us, PR isn’t just about media coverage; it’s about reputation intelligence, strategic insight, and creating lasting impact.

What I love most about this industry is its evolving nature. PR in 2025 is not what it was five years ago. It’s more dynamic, data-driven, and deeply integrated into every facet of business. The ability to craft messages that spark dialogue, foster trust, and create change—especially in an African context—is incredibly powerful.

What does this year’s World PR Day theme Building Bridges & Navigating Polarisation mean to you?

This year’s World PR Day theme could not be more relevant. In Africa, where narratives have historically been told about Africans rather than by Africans, the role of PR has never been more critical. We’re not only building bridges between business, media and communities—we’re reclaiming our stories.

At iHeart Digital, we see this as a call to action: to use communication as a force for unity, empathy and progress. Our continent is richly diverse, and with that diversity comes opportunity and complexity. The PR sector has a responsibility to listen carefully, represent authentically, and help brands and leaders navigate increasingly polarised social, economic and political landscapes with nuance and integrity.

What do you love most about being in corporate communications in Africa?

Working in corporate communications in Africa is not just exciting—it’s a privilege. The African consumer is savvy, vocal, and digitally empowered. Did you know that South Africans have the most screen time? We are the most ‘online country’ in the world.

There's a hunger for authenticity, and a deep appreciation for brands that engage meaningfully with societal issues. We love that we get to operate in this space and help businesses not only find their voice but also use it responsibly. At iHeart Digital, we see our role as going beyond service delivery. We play a strategic role in shaping business behaviour, advising on governance practices, and fostering societal trust.

Our campaigns are designed to deliver not just ROAS/ROI but also relevance, resonance, and real-world change.

How important are platforms such as Bizcommunity to your and your clients' presence in the business media?

Platforms like Bizcommunity are instrumental to the work we do. It offers a credible space to showcase our clients’ thought leadership, promote newsworthy milestones, and engage with industry peers. These platforms extend our reach and help position our clients as relevant players in the African business narrative.

When PR is done right, it’s not just about communication. It’s about change. In everything we do at iHeart Digital, we try to live our name: we put heart into our work, we show up with passion, and we prioritise relationships. This World PR Day, we celebrate the role of PR in healing divides, connecting communities, and building a better Africa—one story at a time.