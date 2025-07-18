WPRD2025 | Hook, Line & Sinker's Adam Hunter: PR is the voice that shapes the scene

Adam Hunter is the managing director at HLS, overseeing a creative team that drives integrated communications strategies across SA, Africa, Middle East, Europe and North America. Hunter is also actively involved with the PR industry, as a board member for PRCA Africa and part of PR Institute SA, Prisa.

Tell us a little bit about Hook, Line & Sinker

Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS) is an award-winning, independent PR and marketing agency launched in 2019, just six months before the pandemic. Born into disruption, we built a digital-first, insight-led model from the outset, designed to help brands own their narratives and adapt quickly in a changing world.

Today, our SMART (Strategic, Measurable, Audience-focused, Relevant and Time-bound) PR supports over 25 clients across South Africa, the wider continent, the UAE, Europe and the US. We work with global brands and purpose-led partners to deliver integrated PESO campaigns that connect, resonate and drive results. We recently expanded our in-house capabilities to include podcast and video studios, enabling clients to create platform-native content and connect directly with key audiences.

Recognised as South Africa’s Best Small PR Consultancy (2023), the ABSA Small Business Chambers Council Business Champion (2024), and Corporate Vision’s Best Creative Agency two years running (2023 and 2024), we pride ourselves on helping brands find the right story hook, select the best communications line, and deliver the ultimate campaign sinker.

What does being in the PR sector mean to you?

We are not the people behind the scenes, we are the voice that shapes the scene.

It’s not just a job, it’s a front-line seat to influence, reputation and impact. PR is at the heart of modern storytelling, where strategy meets creativity and every brief differs. It is a dynamic, fast-paced space that keeps me energised, curious and switched on. I love that it blends emotional intelligence with business thinking, and gives us the chance to help brands speak clearly, act with purpose and build trust when it matters most.

I consider myself a people’s person. And at the core of PR is connection, it’s ultimately a relationship business. The ability to build networks, nurture partnerships and maintain trust over time is what turns good communication into lasting success.

How does your PR organisation have a role to play in shaping business, governance and society?

*Disclaimer: I’m excited to answer this question, it’s a lengthy one.

At HLS, we believe PR is not just about visibility, it’s about responsibility. We are proud to support purpose-led organisations that are actively shaping a better world.

For the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), we helped amplify the Weather Kids campaign - a global initiative where children took over weather reports in 98 countries, broadcast live on more than 300 TV and radio stations, delivering a hopeful yet urgent forecast from the year 2050. The campaign generated over 4 billion impressions, 1,400 earned media mentions, and received top honours at the ICCO Global Awards, AMEC, MEPRA, SABRE EMEA, Anthem and the UN SDG Action Awards. More importantly, it sparked millions of pledges for climate action and showed how creative communications can help translate urgency into impact.

For DKMS Africa, we amplify lifesaving messaging around stem cell donation and blood cancer awareness, driving health advocacy and increasing the pool of African donors. Our campaigns break down stigma, encourage registration and drive action.

With World Wildlife Fund (WWF) South Africa, we supported the Believe in Better campaign, which connected Gen Z audiences to the natural world through storytelling, local partnerships and a strong social presence. This work is helping build a new generation of eco-conscious advocates who are informed and engaged in conservation.

Santa Shoebox Project is a national initiative that mobilises the public to donate personalised gift boxes filled with essential items for underprivileged children. Through PR, social media and storytelling, we drive awareness, inspire participation and help deliver over 74,000 boxes each year. Since 2006, the initiative has reached more than 1.2 million children, showing how communications can turn compassion into real-world impact.

At HLS, we don’t just participate in the industry, we help shape its future. In 2023, I joined the PRCA Ethics and Leadership Committee to advocate for integrity in our profession. In 2025, I was appointed to the PRCA Sustainability Committee, and I also serve as the South African PR representative on the UNDP Climate Change Taskforce. Whether we are working in rural Africa or with global tech brands, we tailor narratives to move hearts and shift behaviour.

What do you love most about being in the PR sector?

Who doesn’t love a bit of crisis comms planning before breakfast and developing a podcast pitch by lunch? No two days are ever the same. It’s a fast-moving, ever-evolving space that demands both creative flair and strategic thinking.

At HLS, we’re not just issuing press releases, we’re shaping reputation across regions. We work with global tech giants, luxury brands and purpose-driven organisations across Africa, Europe, the Middle East and the US. The diversity keeps us learning and growing.

According to the ICCO World PR Report, more than 82 percent of global business leaders believe strategic communications directly influences business performance. I’ve seen that play out time and again. There’s nothing more rewarding than watching a campaign spark real conversation, shift perception and deliver results.

What do you love most about being in corporate communications in Africa?

Africa is not just a region we work in, it’s the story the world needs to hear.

Corporate communications in Africa is about building trust, finding common ground and telling stories that cross languages, cultures and borders. We work in markets where one campaign may need to be adapted five different ways, where trust cannot be bought with ad spend and where comms must be deeply local and strategically sharp.

Africa is also where PR is personal. The challenges are real; political complexity, media fragmentation, varied digital access, but that’s exactly what makes it meaningful.

As we said on World PR Day, PR in Africa thrives on depth, not just reach. It’s rooted in insight, ethics and human stories that connect. We are not just building brand equity, we’re building belief and a more confident, connected continent.

How important are platforms such as Bizcommunity and others to your and your clients' presence in the business media?

If you’re in PR and not showing up on Bizcommunity, are you even in the game? Bizcommunity reaches over 500,000 professionals monthly across South Africa and Africa, offering a mix of news, trends and insight that keep the industry informed and connected. We use it as both a spotlight and a sounding board.

Whether we are announcing a campaign, profiling a client or dropping insight on the future of communications, Bizcommunity gives us the reach and credibility to land our stories in front of the right people, from C-suite leaders to our next collaborator.

For HLS, it’s more than media coverage. It’s where conversations start, ideas get noticed and bold work is seen. We work closely with Bizcommunity to track industry shifts and showcase how smart, strategic PR can lead the narrative.

What has been your company’s greatest achievement to date?

It’s hard to pick just one, but doubling our agency during a global pandemic and still managing to sleep occasionally is definitely up there.

One of our proudest milestones was being named Silver for South Africa’s Best Small PR Consultancy in 2023. We’re also incredibly proud to partner with some of the world’s most respected brands, from SAP and Cisco, to Radisson Hotel Group, Amazon Meet and Code Europe and World Wildlife Fund (WWF). Some of our client relationships span nearly a decade and reflect our depth across tech, travel, sustainability and social impact.

In June 2025, we launched our in-house podcast and TV studio to help brands take ownership of their narrative. It’s a creative space for owned content that cuts through, from thought leadership and interviews to brand storytelling and video series.

Above all, long-term relationships are our greatest achievement. Whether it’s driving global awareness, sparking climate action, or helping brands stay relevant in a fast-paced world, we focus on doing work that matters, and lasts.



