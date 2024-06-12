Hook, Line & Sinker celebrates 7 major client renewals for 2025

HLS successfully renewed 12-month agreements with SAP Global, Santa’s Shoebox Project, Concur UAE, Luxity, CBI-Electric, HyperionDev, and the Radisson Hotel Group.

Founded in 2019, HLS has rapidly expanded over the past six years, appointing 14 full-time staff, +25 clients, and a global footprint spanning South Africa, Africa, the UAE, USA, and Europe. The agency supports global power brands and partners, including Cisco, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Amazon’s ‘Meet and Code’ EU initiative.

HLS applies an integrated PESO (paid, earned, shared, and owned) model to help brands stay relevant, connect with their audiences, and achieve tangible business growth. This approach has earned the agency top industry accolades, including:

Silver for South Africa’s Best Small PR Consultancy of 2023



Winner of the ABSA Small Business Chambers Council (NSBC) Business Champion 2024



Corporate Vision’s Best Creative Agency in SA for 2023 and 2024

“At its core, HLS isn’t just another PR agency. Our digital-first approach is simple: we use data-driven insights to create human-centric campaigns and build strategies that bring our clients to life and make a measurable impact,” says Hook, Line & Sinker business unit director, Emma Rijkers.

She continues: “Having seven of our clients renew for the year ahead confirms that 2025 is set to be another year of growth and success for HLS, especially with the launch of new service offerings, several staff hires and new offices on the Q1 horizon.”

Through strategic storytelling, digital expertise, and measurable impact, the HLS team helps brands stand out and make a lasting impression. From media relations and influencer collaborations to targeted digital advertising and compelling brand content, HLS ensures every campaign is built with purpose and delivers SMART PR – strategic, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound outcomes.

HLS helps brands find the right story hook, select the best communications line, and deliver the ultimate campaign sinker. For more information, visit www.hooklinesinker.biz




