WPRD2025 | Hook, Line & Sinker’s Adam Hunter: Building bridges: PR in a polarised world

“On World PR Day, we recognise the vital role PR plays in building trust and influence. This year's theme, Building Bridges and Navigating Polarisation , reminds us that our work is to foster dialogue, counter misinformation, and lead with empathy in a divided, noisy world.”

Adam Hunter, managing director of Hook, Line & Sinker, says on #WPRD2025 we need to recognise the vital role PR plays in building trust and influence (Image supplied)

So says Adam Hunter, managing director of Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS), an integrated PR and marketing agency based in Cape Town.

He believes PR in 2025 is more vital than ever, with the industry transforming rapidly in every region.

"In South Africa, PR is adapting fast as traditional media shrinks and digital newsrooms expand, and this shift has reshaped how we tell stories and build trust."

He adds, "There’s growing demand for hyper-local content, credible investor communications, and partnerships with community voices, all while keeping ethics and transparency at the forefront."

Looking at Africa, Hunter says, digital transformation is unlocking opportunities for local languages, authentic homegrown stories, and younger audiences.

"Although challenges like corruption and trust gaps persist, momentum is building to raise standards and showcase Africa’s strength in strategic, culturally rooted communication."

How has the industry evolved since you started Hook, Line & Sinker?

Hook, Line & Sinker launched in 2019, just six months before the pandemic, which forced us to build resilience and adapt fast.

The disruption pushed us to create a digital-first model that met the moment.

We began with global tech leaders like SAP, expanded into B2B and education, and then evolved into a full-scope agency working with luxury brands, hotels, and purpose-led organisations across Europe, the UAE, and the US.

Six years later, our 12-person team supports 25 clients through SMART PR - strategic, measurable, and audience-focused work delivered through content marketing, executive profiling, and our own owned channels, including podcasting and video production.

Since 2019, PR has undergone one of its biggest transformations.

Traditional media’s influence has declined sharply, resulting in one journalist for every 10 PR professionals.

This has accelerated the move to digital platforms and earned media through social channels.

Now, success demands speed, authenticity, and purpose. Reputation, not reach alone, is the real measure of success.

What’s the biggest impact on PR right now?

AI is the single biggest disruptor. Over 75% of professionals worldwide now use it daily for research, content creation, and planning.

It helps us work faster and personalise outreach, but it can’t replace the human insight, judgement, and creativity that build genuine trust.

However, AI has also amplified risks.

Deepfakes, manipulated images, and fake news spread faster than ever, fuelling public scepticism.

That puts PR on the frontline of protecting the truth and helping audiences make sense of what’s real.

At the same time, how people consume information has changed completely.

Audiences expect stories to be authentic, on-demand, and easy to digest - whether that’s a podcast, short-form video, or live content.

That’s why we continue to invest in channels that let our clients own their narratives and connect directly with people, rather than relying only on traditional news media.

Bottom line is that AI has become part of daily practice for professionals everywhere, but the industry’s value still depends on balancing smart technology with human creativity, context, and empathy.

What trends should the industry prepare for?

The shift from press-first to platform-first thinking is accelerating. Brands need to create content that people search for and share.

This includes short videos for TikTok or Instagram, or podcasts for audiences to access on their terms.

With the earned media space under pressure, investing in owned channels such as blogs, newsletters, and branded audio is essential, to keep control of messaging and build trust directly with audiences.

Measurement is changing the game too. AI-powered analytics and real-time dashboards link storytelling directly to business outcomes, helping us move beyond outdated metrics like AVEs and impressions.

Sustainability and ESG communication are also becoming core to PR’s purpose.

Brands must share their environmental and social commitments transparently and involve stakeholders authentically in a world that increasingly demands corporate responsibility.

What does PR do well, and where must it improve?

Our strengths are clear across markets.

In South Africa, we excel at telling culturally relevant stories that reflect the country’s diversity and complexity. We’re strong at navigating socio-political dynamics, running purpose-led campaigns, and managing crises with sensitivity.

A standout example is WWF South Africa’s 2024 Believe in Better campaign, which connected with Gen Z through authentic storytelling on social media combined with local community partnerships.

Across Africa, PR thrives on deep relationships and localised communication.

The PRCA Africa Annual Report 2024 highlights the continent’s strength in multilingual storytelling, ethical leadership, and trust-based engagement.

But we must keep evolving.

Too many campaigns still rely on outdated metrics. And, we also have to stand firmly against disinformation.

Unlike accidental misinformation, disinformation is deliberate and manipulative. PR has a frontline role in calling it out and helping people separate fact from fiction.

Finally, in South Africa and across Africa, PR must help keep journalism alive. Shrinking newsrooms and rising misinformation mean our relationship with media must be collaborative, not transactional.

Looking ahead: what’s next for PR?

Immersive technologies like augmented and virtual reality are opening new frontiers for engagement, creating memorable experiences that connect with people in deeper, more emotional ways.

Global collaboration is more important than ever as crises and opportunities cross borders.

PR professionals are working together across regions to deliver unified, culturally sensitive messages that resonate in different markets.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion are now strategic imperatives embedded in every part of our work, from the stories we tell to how we build agency culture.

The future belongs to agencies that stay agile, show clear value, and build genuine communities. And above all, audiences (especially Gen Z) expect openness and real dialogue.

Those in this profession are uniquely positioned to lead with truth, restore trust, and help shape a more informed, united, and empathetic world.

As we mark World PR Day, the call to build bridges and navigate polarisation isn’t just a theme, it’s the industry’s next big mission. In an era defined by division and distortion, PR must be the steady voice of clarity.