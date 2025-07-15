Marketing & Media PR & Communications
    Havas Red appointed as consumer PR Agency for Philip Morris South Africa

    Havas Red has been appointed as the consumer public relations agency for Philip Morris South Africa, a subsidiary of Philip Morris International (PMI), a leading international consumer goods company committed to delivering a smoke-free future.
    Issued by Havas Johannesburg
    15 Jul 2025
    "We are excited to partner with Havas Red as we continue driving forward our vision for a smoke-free South Africa," said Vuyokazi Xapa, director of communications for Philip Morris South Africa. “Their bold, future-focused thinking and consumer-centric approach aligns with our mission to deliver better alternatives to adult smokers and evolve our portfolio for the long term."

    The appointment will see Havas Red support the strategic communications and brand activation efforts for PMI’s evolving portfolio of smoke-free products – including heat-not-burn, nicotine pouch, and e-vapor offerings - with a specific focus on consumer-facing brands such as ZYN.

    The partnership is already in motion, with activations such as ULTRA South Africa demonstrating the brand’s intent to engage consumers through meaningful, high-impact experiences.

    Nabiella De Beer, head of Havas Red, added: "This win is significant for our team. At Havas Red, we believe in work that sparks conversation and challenges the status quo. Authenticity matters. We are in the era of changemakers, where consumers drive the conversation.” With a young, motivated team at the helm, Havas Red continues to build its reputation as a bold communications agency that transforms brand narratives and pushes the boundaries of innovation and effectiveness.

