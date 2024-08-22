Philip Morris launches nicotine pouch brand Zyn in SA, enabling a smoke-free culture

Philip Morris South Africa (PMSA) has officially launched nicotine pouch brand Zyn into the South African market. This launch complements Philip Morris International’s (PMI) ambition to earn two-thirds of its net revenue from smoke-free products by 2030.

This is achieved by expanding the PMI portfolio of better alternatives to cigarettes in South Africa for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke or use other nicotine products. Data shows that fewer than one in ten smokers quit altogether in any given year.

Committed to ending the sale of cigarettes, PMI has developed a range of science-backed smoke-free products to provide better alternatives to cigarettes for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke.

Accelerating the transition of smokers to better alternatives, PMSA launches its own nicotine pouches in South Africa, the affiliate’s latest leap towards delivering a smoke-free future. The product is not risk-free and contains nicotine, which is addictive. It is only intended for use by legal age adults who are current nicotine users.

Jonathan Kwak, director of smoke-free products at Philip Morris South Africa says Zyn pouches are also made for convenience, fitting easily into your pocket or bag.

“Whether you're at work, traveling, or out with friends, you can enjoy ZYN without bothering those around you,” he says.

A nicotine pouch is a slim product made of a tea bag-like material, contains plant-based fibres, flavouring, and nicotine extract that you can enjoy orally by placing the pouch under the upper lip.

“They are a fast-growing, better way to enjoy nicotine compared to continued smoking. Designed in the Nordics, Zyn is now accelerating the delivery of a smoke-free future in markets like America and Sweden,” says Kwak.

Jonathan Kwak, director of smoke-free products at Philip Morris South Africa. Image supplied

Although snus (an oral tobacco product popular in Sweden) and Zyn nicotine pouches are similar in appearance and are both used in the mouth for 20 to 30 minutes, there are significant differences between them. While snus is made from tobacco, ZYN does not contain tobacco leaf, but rather pharmaceutical-grade nicotine combined with food-grade ingredients.

ZYN comes in a range of formats and sizes, nicotine strengths, flavours and [moisture] content to provide adult smokers and current nicotine users with a choice that best suits their personal preferences.

Kwak notes, “Oral-smokeless products are an important addition to our portfolio of smoke-free products and our effort to accelerate an end to smoking. We believe no single smoke-free product will satisfy the preferences of all adult smokers. Thus, a portfolio of various science-based, smoke-free products is necessary to encourage as many smokers as possible to switch and do so completely.”

A better alternative

Nicotine pouches like ZYN are proving to serve as a viable alternative to cigarettes for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke or use other nicotine-containing products. These pouches fit comfortably between the lip and gum, slowly releasing nicotine without any smoke or tobacco.

Zyn represents a tobacco-free revolution as it contains absolutely no tobacco.

“Scientists and public health experts increasingly recognise the role of smoke-free alternatives in addressing global smoking numbers. These products, while not risk-free, are a better alternative for those adults who choose to continue smoking,” reports Kwak.

Kwak says, “A burning cigarette can reach temperatures up to 900°C. This combustion process releases over 6,000 harmful and potentially harmful chemicals. Scientifically assessed smoke-free products eliminate this combustion, significantly reducing harmful chemical exposure.”

Join the smoke-free movement

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates there are around 1.1 billion smokers worldwide. Smoke-free alternatives offer a practical approach to reducing this number by providing better choices for those adults who choose to continue smoking.

“Smoke-free culture is all about supporting adult smokers in the journey to a smoke-free life,” says Kwak. “Whether you’re a friend, family member, or colleague, you can inspire and help others to make the switch away from cigarettes to a better alternative.”

Kwak reiterates that Zyn nicotine pouches are not risk-free and contain nicotine, which is addictive. He says they should only be used by adults who would otherwise continue to smoke or use other nicotine products. “Remember, if you don’t smoke, don’t start. If you smoke, quit. And if you don’t quit, change,” Kwak concludes.