Record entries drive expansion of 2025 Effie Awards South Africa jury

Effie South Africa has confirmed that its 2025 jury has been expanded following a record number of entries for this year’s programme. A total of 112 entries were received - an unprecedented 44% increase over the 2024 season.

In line with Effie’s rigorous adjudication standards, this surge in participation has necessitated an increase in the number of jury members to ensure appropriate review ratios. As a result, 30 additional professionals have been added to the Round One panel, strengthening the diversity and expertise of the group.

“The strong growth in entries reflects the increasing value that marketers and agencies are placing on effectiveness. Expanding the jury allows us to meet Effie’s global judging protocols and ensure each campaign receives the careful consideration it deserves,” says Gillian Rightford, executive director of the ACA for Effie South Africa.

The newly added judges bring significant depth across brand, digital, strategy, PR and creative disciplines. The full list of additional 2025 jury members is as follows:

JUDGE DESIGNATION AGENCY/COMPANY Bianca de Beer Senior marketing manager 1st for Women Jacqui Carnelley Head of marketing Discovery Bank Jill Snijman Head of marketing: 1st for Women 1st for Women Kutlwano Mtyeku Head of brand Rand Mutual Assurance Keagile Makgoba Head of communications for sub-Saharan Africa Tech Industry Lida Sinclair Chief marketing technologist Discovery Mandisa Theko-Khitsane Marketing executive (RetailMass) Sanlam Mbalenhle Mthethwa Senior category marketing manager: Food Takealot Michael Cook Client lead/co-founder Workbench Nolitha Mkhwanazi Head of marketing Mazi Asset Management Olona Tywabi Communications manager Trevor Noah Foundation Phumelele Kubeka Marketing manager - sponsorships and experiential marketing Discovery Qamani Nyewe Senior strategic planner Ogilvy South Africa Saf Sindhi Founder and executive creative director Bananas Agency Sanesh Maharaj Managing partner - PR, influence and social.CM Ogilvy South Africa Shaadia Vawda Former marketing director for sub-Saharan Africa Beiersdorf Sharleen James Managing director Razor PR Sinqobile Mjali Business unit director The Odd Number Stuart Innell Strategy director Boomtown Sue Napier Advertising and marketing consultant Independent Contractor Tanya de Jongh Executive creative director and head of design RAPT Creative Agency Thami Majola Executive head: Brand and comms - consumer business unit Vodacom Theo Motha Head of marketing and communication Rand Mutual Assurance Thembeka Mgobozi Global brand and strategy lead Inverroche Gin, Pernod Ricard Thibedi Meso Executive creative partner Creative Life Studio Thule Ngcese Creative partner and co-founder Distrikt 9 Wandile Nzimakwe Growth and innovation strategy director Yellowwood Wisahl Ganief Chief marketing officer Coronation Fund Managers Zamazwide Nxumalo Creative director RAPT Creative Agency Zayd Abrahams Founder/chief marketing and strategy officer Zinc Consulting

Effie Awards South Africa is hosted by the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and sponsored by Nedbank, SAB, Unilever, GIB Insurance, Investec, with in-kind support from Lobengula Advertising and media partner Modern Marketing.

