Record entries drive expansion of 2025 Effie Awards South Africa jury
In line with Effie’s rigorous adjudication standards, this surge in participation has necessitated an increase in the number of jury members to ensure appropriate review ratios. As a result, 30 additional professionals have been added to the Round One panel, strengthening the diversity and expertise of the group.
“The strong growth in entries reflects the increasing value that marketers and agencies are placing on effectiveness. Expanding the jury allows us to meet Effie’s global judging protocols and ensure each campaign receives the careful consideration it deserves,” says Gillian Rightford, executive director of the ACA for Effie South Africa.
The newly added judges bring significant depth across brand, digital, strategy, PR and creative disciplines. The full list of additional 2025 jury members is as follows:
|JUDGE
|DESIGNATION
|AGENCY/COMPANY
|Bianca de Beer
|Senior marketing manager
|1st for Women
|Jacqui Carnelley
|Head of marketing
|Discovery Bank
|Jill Snijman
|Head of marketing: 1st for Women
|1st for Women
|Kutlwano Mtyeku
|Head of brand
|Rand Mutual Assurance
|Keagile Makgoba
|Head of communications for sub-Saharan Africa
|Tech Industry
|Lida Sinclair
|Chief marketing technologist
|Discovery
|Mandisa Theko-Khitsane
|Marketing executive (RetailMass)
|Sanlam
|Mbalenhle Mthethwa
|Senior category marketing manager: Food
|Takealot
|Michael Cook
|Client lead/co-founder
|Workbench
|Nolitha Mkhwanazi
|Head of marketing
|Mazi Asset Management
|Olona Tywabi
|Communications manager
|Trevor Noah Foundation
|Phumelele Kubeka
|Marketing manager - sponsorships and experiential marketing
|Discovery
|Qamani Nyewe
|Senior strategic planner
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Saf Sindhi
|Founder and executive creative director
|Bananas Agency
|Sanesh Maharaj
|Managing partner - PR, influence and social.CM
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Shaadia Vawda
|Former marketing director for sub-Saharan Africa
|Beiersdorf
|Sharleen James
|Managing director
|Razor PR
|Sinqobile Mjali
|Business unit director
|The Odd Number
|Stuart Innell
|Strategy director
|Boomtown
|Sue Napier
|Advertising and marketing consultant
|Independent Contractor
|Tanya de Jongh
|Executive creative director and head of design
|RAPT Creative Agency
|Thami Majola
|Executive head: Brand and comms - consumer business unit
|Vodacom
|Theo Motha
|Head of marketing and communication
|Rand Mutual Assurance
|Thembeka Mgobozi
|Global brand and strategy lead
|Inverroche Gin, Pernod Ricard
|Thibedi Meso
|Executive creative partner
|Creative Life Studio
|Thule Ngcese
|Creative partner and co-founder
|Distrikt 9
|Wandile Nzimakwe
|Growth and innovation strategy director
|Yellowwood
|Wisahl Ganief
|Chief marketing officer
|Coronation Fund Managers
|Zamazwide Nxumalo
|Creative director
|RAPT Creative Agency
|Zayd Abrahams
|Founder/chief marketing and strategy officer
|Zinc Consulting
Effie Awards South Africa is hosted by the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and sponsored by Nedbank, SAB, Unilever, GIB Insurance, Investec, with in-kind support from Lobengula Advertising and media partner Modern Marketing.
For more information visit the Effie South Africa website at www.effieawards.co.za or visit www.acasa.co.za.
Join the conversation - #EffieAwardsSA
Follow @EffieSouthAfrica on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and @EffieAwardsSA on X to keep up to date on the latest developments.
