    Record entries drive expansion of 2025 Effie Awards South Africa jury

    Effie South Africa has confirmed that its 2025 jury has been expanded following a record number of entries for this year’s programme. A total of 112 entries were received - an unprecedented 44% increase over the 2024 season.
    Issued by Association for Communication and Advertising
    15 Jul 2025
    In line with Effie’s rigorous adjudication standards, this surge in participation has necessitated an increase in the number of jury members to ensure appropriate review ratios. As a result, 30 additional professionals have been added to the Round One panel, strengthening the diversity and expertise of the group.

    “The strong growth in entries reflects the increasing value that marketers and agencies are placing on effectiveness. Expanding the jury allows us to meet Effie’s global judging protocols and ensure each campaign receives the careful consideration it deserves,” says Gillian Rightford, executive director of the ACA for Effie South Africa.

    The newly added judges bring significant depth across brand, digital, strategy, PR and creative disciplines. The full list of additional 2025 jury members is as follows:

    JUDGEDESIGNATIONAGENCY/COMPANY
    Bianca de BeerSenior marketing manager1st for Women
    Jacqui CarnelleyHead of marketing Discovery Bank
    Jill Snijman Head of marketing: 1st for Women1st for Women
    Kutlwano MtyekuHead of brandRand Mutual Assurance
    Keagile MakgobaHead of communications for sub-Saharan Africa Tech Industry
    Lida SinclairChief marketing technologistDiscovery
    Mandisa Theko-Khitsane Marketing executive (RetailMass) Sanlam
    Mbalenhle MthethwaSenior category marketing manager: FoodTakealot
    Michael CookClient lead/co-founderWorkbench
    Nolitha MkhwanaziHead of marketingMazi Asset Management
    Olona TywabiCommunications managerTrevor Noah Foundation
    Phumelele KubekaMarketing manager - sponsorships and experiential marketingDiscovery
    Qamani NyeweSenior strategic plannerOgilvy South Africa
    Saf SindhiFounder and executive creative directorBananas Agency
    Sanesh MaharajManaging partner - PR, influence and social.CMOgilvy South Africa
    Shaadia VawdaFormer marketing director for sub-Saharan AfricaBeiersdorf
    Sharleen JamesManaging directorRazor PR
    Sinqobile MjaliBusiness unit directorThe Odd Number
    Stuart InnellStrategy directorBoomtown
    Sue NapierAdvertising and marketing consultantIndependent Contractor
    Tanya de JonghExecutive creative director and head of designRAPT Creative Agency
    Thami MajolaExecutive head: Brand and comms - consumer business unitVodacom
    Theo MothaHead of marketing and communicationRand Mutual Assurance
    Thembeka MgoboziGlobal brand and strategy leadInverroche Gin, Pernod Ricard
    Thibedi MesoExecutive creative partnerCreative Life Studio
    Thule NgceseCreative partner and co-founderDistrikt 9
    Wandile NzimakweGrowth and innovation strategy directorYellowwood
    Wisahl GaniefChief marketing officerCoronation Fund Managers
    Zamazwide Nxumalo Creative directorRAPT Creative Agency
    Zayd AbrahamsFounder/chief marketing and strategy officer Zinc Consulting

    Effie Awards South Africa is hosted by the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and sponsored by Nedbank, SAB, Unilever, GIB Insurance, Investec, with in-kind support from Lobengula Advertising and media partner Modern Marketing.

    For more information visit the Effie South Africa website at www.effieawards.co.za or visit www.acasa.co.za.

    Join the conversation - #EffieAwardsSA

    Follow @EffieSouthAfrica on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and @EffieAwardsSA on X to keep up to date on the latest developments.

    Association for Communication and Advertising
    The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
