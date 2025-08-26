How Gracious Bakers is changing the game for inclusive baking

South African consumers are increasingly looking for healthier food options that still deliver on taste. With its flour and baking substitutes that are free of gluten, allergens, and preservatives, Gracious Bakers has established a niche in this market and provides both enjoyment and wellness in each bake.

Image supplied

The idea behind Gracious Bakers is that baked goods should be accessible and pleasurable for all people, irrespective of dietary limitations.

With a focus on clean ingredients, the brand has developed a wide range of gluten-free, allergen-free, and preservative-free flours and pre-mixes that bring inclusivity to everyday baking.

By launching on Amazon South Africa, Gracious Bakers recently broadened its reach and made its items more accessible to local customers, further advancing this goal.

Beyond the kitchen, its “10% for Change” initiative continues to grow, with flour donations and baking workshops designed to bring healthier, affordable choices to under-resourced communities.

In this interview, founder Liz Rautenbach talks about how Gracious Bakers is establishing itself in the growing health-conscious food market in South Africa, how the business is combining enjoyment and wellness, and why accessibility is just as crucial as innovation in this interview.

Your personal health journey inspired the birth of Gracious Bakers — can you tell us more about what that turning point looked like and how it led to your first product?

The pivotal moment occurred in my 30s, after years navigating the medical system with persistent health issues and a handful of tablets. After years of medical tests and prescriptions without addressing the root cause, I realised I needed to take a different approach.

This realisation inspired Gracious Bakers.

I recognised the need for significant lifestyle changes, and when I looked at the retail options available, I found very little that catered to my new dietary needs. I loved to bake, and this experience motivated me to develop my own flour-based solutions to enjoy products I knew before.

What were some of the challenges you faced in turning a personal wellness need into a product that others would trust and love?

When I transitioned to a gluten-free and dairy-free lifestyle, it wasn't easy. Socially, it felt isolating at times. I wanted to develop options that would allow people to enjoy food without gluten or dairy, ensuring they feel included and normal, despite their dietary differences.

The increase in intolerances, especially in children, drove me to create solutions suitable for parents and inspired the Come Bake With Us range, created from bread and baking flours designed to cater for all occasions.

Your flours cater to multiple dietary and allergen needs at once — how do you balance flavour and functionality when developing recipes?

Gracious Bakers Flour is designed to cater to all 14 recognised allergens while remaining sugar-free, salt-free, and entirely GMO-free.

Functionality is paramount in our product creation process. My aim wasn't simply to create a substitute but a product that is both beneficial and a suitable replacement.

Your flour blends aren't just allergen-free – they are fortified to support gut health and overall well-being. What was the process behind creating a flour that is more than just a substitute, and additionally adds nutritional value?

My journey to creating this gluten-free, high-protein flour began with my own health struggles. This led to the development of a chickpea-based flour specifically designed to be gluten-free and rich in protein with three times the fibre.

I focused on incorporating essential vitamins and minerals, such as calcium, zinc, and B vitamins, to address the nutritional needs of those who have eliminated gluten and dairy from their diets.

The goal was to create a product that not only offered a similar texture to traditional bread but also supported a plant-based lifestyle and overall well-being.

What has it meant for Gracious Bakers to bring a local, wellness-focused brand to a global e-commerce platform like Amazon South Africa?

Being approached by Amazon was a significant opportunity for us. Recognition from such a global company was a great accomplishment, and joining their platform provides us with a global reach, allowing us to make health more accessible to a broader audience.

What has it meant for your business to be available on Amazon South Africa, and how has it impacted your customer reach?

What it means for Gracious Bakers to be on Amazon is that we can now offer clients free and same-day delivery, which we couldn't manage with our own resources.

What inspired your 10% for Change initiative – and what was the process behind getting it up and running?

The concept of 10% for Change stems from a deep sense of social and economic responsibility – the responsibility to give back. Growing up, giving back 10% was a non-negotiable priority in my household.

When we identified flour as our key product, I immediately considered how to build this commitment into the structure from the development stage onward. I worked it directly into the formulation and the cost model, ensuring that 10% of all flour we produce is automatically dedicated to community support, specifically to combating world starvation.

What is next for Gracious Bakers - are there new products or partnerships we should look out for?

A key focus for us is global expansion and forming the right partnerships. We are collaborating with manufacturers, restaurants, brands, and bakeries to enhance their offerings through our flour, given the growing demand for allergen-free and plant-based options.

I encourage readers to subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on social media to stay up to date. We also add weekly recipes to our website, enabling consumers to bake more items from our premium Come Bake with Us range and our flours at home. At Gracious Bakers, our slogan is feeling well starts by baking well and we truly believe that.

Discover more from Gracious Bakers

For more information simply visit here and to shop their Amazon storefront click here