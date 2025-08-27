AI is shaping the future of banking with smarter systems

Artificial Intelligence is no longer a disruptive force in banking. Instead, it’s starting to become a core part of strategies and infrastructures in South Africa. Leading banks are embedding AI into the heart of their operations not just to improve efficiency but to unlock new forms of value, trust and resilience in an increasingly complex landscape. From risk modeling through to client onboarding, AI’s role is growing rapidly as banks seek to build more intelligent, responsive systems.

Dawood Patel

“Banks today aren’t just competing on rates or products, they’re also competing on relevance,” says Dawood Patel, chief executive officer at Helm. “Relevance means understanding your customer deeply, acting fast, and delivering flawlessly across channels. AI is the official enabler of that kind of banking.”

Financial services are under pressure across the continent. We can see changing consumer expectations, rising compliance demands, increased competition from fintechs and ongoing margin compression are forcing banks to rethink how they operate. And while most banks have already digitised, digitisation alone is no longer enough.

To stay ahead, banks need to become intelligent. That means building the capacity to sense, learn, predict, and respond in real time. This is where AI is beginning to reshape the competitive edge but not as a siloed tool, rather as a strategic layer woven into the fabric of operations.

Globally, we are seeing AI improve everything from decision-making to customer experience. In banking, it’s driving more accurate risk and fraud detection, accelerating credit assessments, enabling faster onboarding, and reducing the cost and complexity of compliance. J.P. Morgan, for example, has reported a 20% reduction in account validation rejection rates thanks to AI-powered fraud screening.

But AI’s potential goes far beyond automation. It enables banks to tailor services to individual customers based on life stage, financial behaviour, and long-term goals. So that could be recommending the right savings product, or suggesting investment strategies aligned to a customer’s needs. AI-driven tools are also being used to power smarter service interactions through virtual assistants and chatbots, freeing up human advisors to focus on client relationships.

“There’s a misconception that AI is cold or impersonal,” says Patel. “But when applied correctly, it can actually enhance the human touch, thereby helping banks show up with greater speed, relevance and emotional intelligence.”

While traditional automation has long helped banks manage repetitive tasks, many are now exploring agentic AI systems to handle more complex, decision-based workflows such as compliance reviews to loan adjudication. As technology evolves, the intersection of AI and automation is becoming a critical space for operational transformation.

Of course, in a highly regulated sector like banking, any AI deployment must be paired with strong governance. That includes data privacy, transparency, bias mitigation, and alignment with regulatory standards. Helm advocates for a considered, risk-aware approach to AI that keeps trust at the centre of every innovation.

“We don’t build gimmicks, we build systems that are designed to work in the real world,” says Patel. “And in the real world, trust is everything.”

AI’s value also extends inward. One of its most overlooked benefits is how it can improve the employee experience. By eliminating time-consuming admin, AI gives teams more capacity to focus on strategic, creative and relationship-based work. The result is not only better performance, but stronger engagement, better retention, and a culture of innovation from within.

“At Helm, we see AI as a business enabler, not just a technology play,” adds Patel. “It’s about reimagining how your organisation works in a faster, smarter, more meaningful way that connects with customers and teams alike.”

While Helm’s work with leading brands over 20+ years - including Capitec and Absa - has helped shape customer experiences across multiple industries, the financial sector offers a particularly rich opportunity for AI-led transformation. Helm partners with clients to design people-first journeys and intelligent systems that simplify processes.

“AI is already here, but the banks that will lead are the ones that apply it with intent. It’s not about replacing people, but rather empowering them. Give them the tools to build trust at scale, unlock innovation, and lead with confidence into the future.”



