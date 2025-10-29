Inclusive CX is South Africa’s untapped growth opportunity

November is Disability Awareness Month in South Africa which draws attention to the needs, rights, and potential of millions of South Africans living with disabilities. For Helm it’s also a moment to remind business leaders that inclusivity isn’t a side project, it’s a pathway to smarter systems, stronger customer loyalty, and a great customer experience for everyone.

Senior UX designer Bongani Mdluli at Helm.

“A lot of companies still see accessibility as a tick-box exercise or something they do to look good,” says Bongani Mdluli, Senior UX designer at Helm and the team’s internal advocate for inclusive CX. “The truth is, when you design with accessibility in mind, you come up with smarter solutions that make life easier for everyone. It’s not charity work, it’s just good, inclusive design.”

Globally and locally, some of the most widely adopted innovations began as accessibility tools:

Closed captions and subtitles were designed for hearing-impaired users. Today they are indispensable in gyms, restaurants, and on mobile-first platforms like TikTok.



Voice assistants and text-to-speech tools, initially intended for people with vision or mobility challenges, are now everyday tools for sending WhatsApp messages, operating smart homes, and navigating banking apps hands-free.



Ramps and curb cuts, introduced for wheelchair access, have become critical for parents with prams, delivery drivers, and travellers.



Dark mode and high-contrast displays, once developed to support users with vision impairments, are now mainstream features adopted for convenience, energy-saving, and reducing eye strain.

“We call this the curb-cut effect - when you design for people on the edges, the benefits end up helping everyone else too,” explains Mdluli. “Think about ramps: they were made for wheelchairs, but parents with prams, travellers with heavy bags, and even cyclists rely on them every day.”

More than 7.5% of South Africa’s population lives with disabilities, according to Stats SA. But this doesn’t account for situational and temporary disabilities such as navigating a city with a broken arm – this would be relevant for a mom carrying a baby and only able to use one of her arms as she’s shopping, paying for parking or going about her day at home even.

“Accessibility isn’t only about people who live with disabilities full-time,” says Mdluli. “It’s also about those everyday moments like trying to use your phone with one hand, dealing with bad network coverage, or reading small text in bright sunlight. In South Africa, where we’re juggling digital and physical barriers all the time, that’s a huge opportunity to design better.”

Helm argues that inclusive CX should be elevated to a board-level priority, not left solely to designers or compliance teams as an afterthought. Accessibility audits often uncover friction points that frustrate all users, meaning that by solving for the most vulnerable, businesses streamline journeys for everyone. Inclusive brands also earn deeper customer loyalty, as families and communities tend to rally around companies that actively consider their needs and, conversely, when one person feels excluded, an entire household is less likely to support that brand. Beyond this, inclusivity drives market growth: people with disabilities and their families represent billions in collective buying power, offering businesses that embrace accessibility the opportunity to unlock untapped markets and build long-term relationships.

“Inclusivity isn’t just about doing the right thing, it’s also smart business,” says Mdluli. “Every South African is a potential customer, whether they’re living with a disability, stuck with slow data, or just trying to get things done with a broken arm. If your systems don’t account for that, you’re setting yourself up to be left behind.”

Disability Awareness Month often sparks well-meaning campaigns, but Helm challenges businesses to go further. Accessibility needs to be built in from the start, not tested at the end of a project. That means putting it into design sprints, looking at every step of the customer journey through the eyes of people with disabilities, and learning from the global leaders who’ve already shown that inclusive design is both profitable and brand-building. In South Africa, where competition is fierce and customer trust is everything, accessibility should be seen as brand equity, something that makes your company more relevant, more resilient, and ultimately more human.

AI tools are also beginning to support inclusive design. From automatically generating descriptive alt text to converting written content into natural-sounding speech across languages, these innovations enhance and support good, solid design thinking that improves accessibility for everyone.

“South African businesses can really lead the way if they choose to,” says Mdluli. “If your customer experience works for someone in a rural area with patchy data, a parent trying to juggle kids, and a person living with a disability, then you’ve built something that works for everyone. That’s the standard we should aim for.”



