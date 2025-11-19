Bridging the gap: How workplace readiness can combat youth unemployment

In South Africa, the journey from classroom to career remains one of the most significant transitions a young person will ever make, and one of the hardest. Despite years of education and training, thousands of graduates enter the workplace each year only to discover that academic achievement doesn’t automatically translate into professional success.

Nadia Leita, Director, Leverage Leadership

They arrive prepared to do the work, but not always prepared for the world of work.

The skills gap we keep overlooking

Employers across industries continue to identify workplace readiness as a critical gap in South Africa’s talent pipeline. According to PKF South Africa, more than 60 percent of businesses cite soft-skills shortages: communication, teamwork, adaptability, and problem-solving, as key obstacles to growth.

A 2024 article published in the South African Journal of Human Resource Management echoed this finding, revealing that while many graduates possess solid theoretical knowledge, they struggle to navigate workplace dynamics such as professional communication, accountability, and collaboration.

These are not technical deficiencies. They are human ones.

In other words, we’ve become highly effective at teaching knowledge, but less effective at teaching people how to apply it with emotional intelligence, confidence, and awareness.

Why work readiness still matters

For organisations, this isn’t a “nice-to-have” challenge; it’s a strategic one. The success of a business depends not only on technical competence, but on how well employees can work with others, manage themselves, and align with organisational values.

Workplace readiness is what turns potential into performance. It’s the bridge between what people know and what they can do consistently within real-world conditions, tight deadlines, team tensions, client expectations, and moments of uncertainty that test both skill and character.

In an era of automation and artificial intelligence, it’s tempting to assume that technical proficiency is all that matters. Yet, the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 predicts that while 85 million jobs may be displaced by automation, 97 million new roles will emerge, roles that demand distinctly human capabilities such as empathy, communication, and critical thinking.

That is why workplace readiness still matters. It ensures that as technology evolves, our humanity evolves with it.

Education alone is not enough

South Africa’s education system produces bright, capable young people, but it often leaves them ill-equipped to integrate into professional environments. Traditional qualifications tend to prioritise subject mastery over self-management, and theory over practice.

The result? New recruits who know what to do, but not how to be, how to communicate respectfully, manage feedback, or navigate workplace hierarchies.

Every year, organisations invest heavily in onboarding new employees, only to see many leave within months. This isn’t always because they lack potential, it’s because no one taught them how to thrive in the social and structural realities of work.

A humanistic approach to readiness

Our organisation believes workplace readiness begins with self-readiness. Our work integrates a humanistic and systems theory approach that honours both the individual and the environment they operate in.

The humanistic perspective recognises that every employee contributes more than skill, they bring emotion, experience, and personal insight to their role. It values authenticity, empathy, and purpose, qualities that shift behaviour from obligation to ownership.

Systems theory, on the other hand, helps decode the interconnected dynamics of organisations, for example, how teams communicate, how power flows, and how culture reinforces behaviour. When individuals understand both themselves and the systems they inhabit, they become more adaptable, resilient, and impactful.

The emotional intelligence imperative

Emotional intelligence (EQ) has long been cited as a differentiator in leadership, but it is increasingly critical at every level of employment. High-EQ employees are better at managing stress, resolving conflict, and adapting to change, qualities that are essential in a volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) business environment.

For young professionals entering the workforce, EQ can determine how quickly they integrate into teams, respond to feedback, and build trust. For organisations, investing in EQ-based readiness training results in improved retention, stronger collaboration, and healthier cultures.

The South African context: A call for conscious intervention

South Africa’s youth unemployment rate remains among the highest in the world. At the same time, businesses report persistent skills shortages. This paradox highlights a misalignment between what our learning institutions produce and what our workplaces require.

If we are serious about addressing unemployment, we must look beyond job creation to capability creation. That means equipping young people not just with technical training, but with the behavioural, emotional, and relational competencies that sustain long-term employability.

Workplace readiness interventions, when designed with depth and empathy, can transform this landscape. They help new entrants understand what professionalism looks like: arriving on time, communicating effectively, managing accountability, and showing respect for colleagues and organisational values.

Bridging the readiness divide

Workplace readiness must become a shared responsibility between education providers, employers, and leadership partners. It cannot be left to chance or treated as a box-ticking exercise during onboarding.

Forward-thinking organisations are already integrating readiness training into graduate and learnership pipelines, ensuring recruits are equipped not only with technical knowledge but with the professional confidence to succeed.

These initiatives do more than prepare individuals for employment, they prepare them for empowerment. They help build a generation of employees who can think critically, communicate respectfully, and lead responsibly.

Ready for the future of work

As the world of work evolves, readiness will no longer be defined by job descriptions or technical proficiency. It will be defined by adaptability, humanity, and purpose.

Workplace readiness is not just about producing employable graduates, it is about nurturing emotionally intelligent, values-driven contributors who can navigate complexity with grace.

When we invest in readiness, we invest in resilience, for people, for businesses, and for the economy as a whole.