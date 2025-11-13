College hosts employers to strengthen industry partnerships and drive QCTO rollout

False Bay TVET College proudly hosted an Employers Breakfast at its Westlake Campus, bringing together leading stakeholders from predominantly engineering industries. The event aimed to foster collaboration, share insights, and strengthen partnerships in support of vocational education and workplace readiness - critical to the successful rollout of the new Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) qualifications.

Mr Jeremy Schuster addresses Employers about the changing TVET Landscape.

The introduction of QCTO qualifications marks a significant shift in South Africa’s skills development landscape. These occupational certificates are designed to ensure that training is industry-aligned, competency-based, and responsive to the evolving needs of the economy. By focusing on practical skills and workplace integration, QCTO programs aim to bridge the gap between education and employment, producing graduates who are job-ready and equipped for high-demand sectors.

A highlight of the event was the presentation by Mr. Jeremy Schuster, Occupational Training Manager, who outlined the latest Occupational Certificate Guidelines, emphasizing how these qualifications will standardize training and improve quality assurance across industries. This was followed by a keynote address from Mr. Kovlin Chetty of MerSETA, who provided valuable insights into the Workplace Approval Process and the critical role of the Quality Assurance Partner in maintaining compliance and excellence.

The QCTO framework is not just a policy change - it is a strategic response to industry needs, ensuring that learners acquire skills that are relevant, measurable, and recognized nationally. For employers, this means access to a pipeline of skilled workers who meet rigorous standards, while for learners, it opens pathways to sustainable careers and lifelong learning.

The event concluded with an engaging Q&A session led by Ms. Monica Lekay. The depth and technical nature of the questions underscored the industry’s readiness to embrace the new qualifications, while acknowledging the inevitable adjustments that accompany any new process. Importantly, the discussions reflected a clear commitment from industry stakeholders to collaborate closely with TVET colleges and Seta’s, ensuring a smooth transition and the successful implementation of these qualifications. Among the distinguished guests were representatives from Barloworld, Coalition Energy, SAPS and SA Metal amongst many others.

Guests were invited to tour the campus facilities, guided by heads of departments from electrical, mechanical, and maritime (boatbuilding) faculties, showcasing the college’s commitment to delivering industry-relevant education and training.

False Bay TVET College remains dedicated to building strong industry partnerships that enhance student employability and contribute to South Africa’s economic growth.

For more information, visit www.falsebaycollege.co.za.



