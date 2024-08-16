False Bay TVET College achieves clean financial audit

False Bay TVET College is proud to announce that it has achieved a clean financial audit for the 2024/2025 financial year, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s ongoing commitment to transparency, accountability, and sound financial management.

Left: False Bay TVET College executive and management, Christianna Nel, Pelokazi Maqaqa, Charlene Matthews, and Wilfred Jackson

The audit was conducted by a team of eight representatives from the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA), who carried out a comprehensive and rigorous review of the College’s financial records beginning in March 2025. The final audit findings, released in May 2025, confirmed False Bay TVET College’s compliance with the highest standards of public financial governance.

The AGSA is a constitutionally mandated, independent audit authority responsible for auditing and reporting on the financial management of all public institutions in South Africa. A clean audit from the AGSA is a respected and credible endorsement, signifying that an institution’s financial statements are free from material misstatements and fully compliant with all relevant legislation and regulatory requirements.

“Achieving a clean audit is a testament to our unwavering collective commitment to the responsible stewardship of public funds,” said Charlene Matthews, acting principal of False Bay TVET College. “On behalf of College Management, we express our gratitude for the support of all staff and affirm that this clean audit would be 'the first of many more endorsements to come' for False Bay TVET College. We are proud to once again uphold the highest standards of financial accountability.”

Clean audits are vital for public institutions. They reflect effective governance, strengthen regulatory compliance, and build public trust. Institutions that consistently achieve clean audits are recognised as transparent, well-managed, and dependable qualities that are essential when engaging with government, industry, and development partners.

For businesses and industry partners, collaborating with an institution that upholds a clean audit record offers assurance of strong financial controls, ethical leadership, and effective resource management. Such partnerships also support B-BBEE compliance, advance social impact initiatives, and provide access to a pipeline of skilled, workplace-ready graduates.

False Bay TVET College welcomes new partnership opportunities that support skills development, innovation, and inclusive economic growth.

For partnership enquiries, please contact:

Monica Lekay

Email: az.gro.yabeslaf@yakel.acinom

Tel: 021 787 0800

Nafeesa Dinie

Email: az.gro.yabeslaf@einid.aseefan

Tel: 021 201 1215

Visit our website: www.falsebaycollege.co.za



