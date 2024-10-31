SA top TVET labour relations officer excels in Labour Trial Advocacy training

False Bay TVET College is proud to celebrate Althea Oliver, their labour relations officer (LRO), who recently graduated top of her class in Labour Trial Advocacy. This accolade highlights the importance of creating fair and healthy working environments, underscoring the value this brings to both employees and institutions.

In South Africa, labour challenges remain an ongoing issue. According to the most recent data, approximately 50% of South African employees feel unsupported in their workplace environments, with grievances often related to unfair labour practices, unsafe working conditions, or lack of growth opportunities. Additionally, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA) handled nearly 200,000 workplace disputes in the past year alone, signalling a significant demand for skilled labour professionals to address these issues effectively.

The Labour Trial Advocacy course, facilitated by Haggai Makatu of Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, covered essential skills for promoting fairness, advocating employee rights, and establishing a constructive workplace culture. This training was endorsed and driven by the Department of Higher Education and Training together with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

Oliver’s achievement reflects her dedication to advancing fair labour practices at False Bay TVET College, where she participated in this program in her role as the Labour Relations Officer for Western Cape. Her impressive accomplishment stands as a testament to the College’s commitment to professional development and quality working conditions.

During the graduation ceremony, held at Umgungundlovu TVET College in Pietermaritzburg, Oliver delivered an inspiring speech to labour professionals from TVET colleges across South Africa. Her audience included esteemed figures such as Dr. Nkosinathi Sishe, director general for the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), and Judge Zolashe Lallie. In her speech, Oliver discussed the vital role labour officials play in fostering fair practices, emphasising how healthy work environments encourage productivity, job satisfaction, and loyalty.

She concluded her speech with a favourite quote by Richard Branson: “Train your staff well enough so they are able to leave but treat them well enough, so they do not want to leave.” Her words captured the essence of a supportive workplace - one that nurtures growth while building trust and dedication.

Oliver’s achievement not only brings honour to False Bay TVET College but also reinforces the significance of skilled advocacy in maintaining balanced and equitable workplaces across South Africa.



