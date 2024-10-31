Marketing & Media Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

    AI in action: How creative industries are evolving with new roles and job titles

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    31 Oct 2024
    Just over 27% of creative organisations in the US have created new roles in response to the rising influence of AI, and 33.5% have introduced new job titles in recent years, highlighting the transformative effect AI is having on the industry.
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    A shift

    These findings, revealed in The Communicator Awards Scope of Work report, underscore a shift towards more specialised roles designed to integrate AI into everyday operations. New positions like AI manager, AI prompt writer, AI creative director, AI integration specialist, and unreal engine artist are emerging as essential in reshaping creative processes and workflows.

    The report also reveals that 78.1% of creative companies are now using AI in their daily activities, with the biggest impact observed in copywriting. A significant 67.3% of organisations surveyed have used AI for copywriting tasks, while 63.5% utilise it for idea generation, and 46.2% for visual content creation.

    This widespread adoption demonstrates how AI is enhancing productivity and innovation, especially in areas that require a high volume of creative output. By automating or enhancing tasks like content creation and brainstorming, AI enables creative teams to focus on strategic and conceptual work, fundamentally shifting the industry's approach to storytelling and engagement.

    Gig economy

    A prominent theme in the report is the rise of the gig economy within the creative sector. The findings show that 71.9% of organisations are now outsourcing portions of their work, though the extent of outsourcing varies widely. About 30.4% report that contractors make up between 10-25% of their workforce, though an equal percentage are uncertain of the exact proportion. When it comes to the volume of outsourced work, 32.6% of organisations outsource 10-25% of their tasks, while 23.9% outsource between 25-50%. This reliance on contractors and gig workers allows creative companies to access a broad range of expertise without long-term commitments, adapting swiftly to project needs and market shifts.

    Looking forward, the report indicates that 39.1% of organisations plan to maintain their current engagement levels with contractors, while 28.3% foresee a slight increase. This trend suggests that the gig economy will remain a valuable resource for creative teams, providing flexibility and scalability as they navigate an industry increasingly shaped by technological advancements like AI.

    Read the full report here.

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
    More industry news

