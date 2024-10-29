Google extends African commitment with new AI skills investment

Google has announced a substantial new investment of $5.8m towards AI and cybersecurity skills development across Africa, with South Africa being one of the key beneficiary countries alongside Nigeria and Kenya. This latest commitment builds upon Google's already significant impact on South Africa's digital economy, which the company says generated an estimated R118bn in economic activity during 2023 alone.

Source: Google.org

The new funding initiative aims to equip workers with foundational AI and cybersecurity skills, educate teenagers about safe AI usage, and support nonprofit leaders and public sector officials in developing AI capabilities.

South African institutions are set to benefit significantly, with Nelson Mandela University among the recipients of the Google.org Cybersecurity Seminars programme, which includes R9.5m in grant support.

"AI could contribute $30bn to the economy of sub-Saharan Africa,” said Matt Brittin, president of Google EMEA, during his visit to Nairobi.

“But for this to be a meaningful change, everyone needs to be included."

The $5.8m announced today will help bring people, businesses and nonprofits along to take part in harnessing technology for good.

Demonstrated impact

The announcement comes on the heels of a Public First report highlighting Google's substantial contribution to South Africa's digital transformation.

Notably, in 2023 alone, an estimated 300,000 young adults in South Africa developed new digital skills through Google Search, contributing to an estimated R5bn boost in productivity.

These individuals represent a new generation of digitally empowered South Africans, equipped to participate in and drive the country's growing digital economy.

The report also mentioned the impact of investment in digital infrastructure, with a 1% increase in connectivity correlated to a 5.7% increase in GDP.

Continental growth strategy

"Ever since the opening of Google's first office in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2007, we've been a partner in Africa's economic and digital transformation: working hand in hand with governments, policymakers, educational bodies and entrepreneurs,” said Nigerian-born MD of Google Africa, Alex Okosi.

Digital skilling and access has been a key part of that work. We’ve enabled hundreds of millions of Africans to access the internet for the first time and empowered millions of businesses and creators with digital tools.

With nearly 716,000 professional developers across Africa, half of whom have participated in Google programmes, the company's latest investment reinforces its position as a key driver of digital innovation and economic growth on the continent.

The new funding builds upon Google's previous $20m commitment to organsations supporting digital skills development in Africa, demonstrating the tech giant's ongoing dedication to fostering digital transformation and economic opportunities across the continent.