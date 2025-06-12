ICT 4th Industrial Revolution
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

BET SoftwareTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    WeThinkCode_ secures R35m Google grant to expand AI training in SA

    WeThinkCode_, a South African tech academy, has received a R36m ($2m) grant from Google.org to expand its AI training programs across South Africa and Kenya. The funding will support training 12,000 learners, focusing on low-income, rural, and peri-urban communities.
    12 Jun 2025
    12 Jun 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Addressing Africa’s AI skills gap

    Africa faces a significant shortage of AI skills, with 90% of companies on the continent reportedly affected by delays and failed innovation linked to this gap, according to a recent SAP report. WeThinkCode_ aims to bridge this divide by offering tuition-free, aptitude-based training to unemployed youth from low-income backgrounds, preparing them for careers in software engineering.

    Training streams and target groups

    The grant will enable WeThinkCode_ to deliver a free, extracurricular AI course of 40 to 80 hours duration, structured into two streams:

    • AI for Software Engineers: Equipping 6,000 aspiring and early-career engineers with essential AI-powered programming tools and workflows.

    • AI for Non-Tech Careers: Training 6,000 students and junior employees in diverse sectors such as legal, education, and health to integrate AI into their daily administrative tasks, significantly enhancing efficiency, productivity, and employability.

    Focus on inclusivity and accessibility

    The programme targets individuals from low-income households, including those in peri-urban and rural areas. WeThinkCode_ will enhance its Learning Management System to support both remote and in-person delivery, with adaptations for local languages.

    Partnerships and future impact

    Through partnerships with firms in financial services, telecommunications, and tech consulting, participants will have opportunities to demonstrate their AI skills to potential employers. The initiative will run through 2026, with progress tracked via employer showcases and outcome evaluations.

    Read more: WeThinkCode_, AI, Google.org
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz