New partnership aims to strengthen SA's tech talent pipeline

WeThinkCode_, a South African software engineering academy, has announced a partnership with Collective X, a national coordinating intermediary focused on digital skills development.

The collaboration aims to expand access to work-integrated learning opportunities and strengthen pathways from training to employment for South African youth.

The partnership brings together government, industry, and training providers to align skills development with labour market demand. Collective X will provide financial support to help scale practical training and work experience programmes for students.

Recent research highlighted by Collective X shows 118,000 unfilled ICT roles in South Africa, including 41,000 suitable for junior talent, underscoring the need for coordinated action in closing the digital skills gap.

Currently, 65 students are participating in WeThinkCode_ programmes supported through co-payment schemes, combining digital skills training with real-world work experience over two years.

The partnership seeks to enhance the alignment between training programmes and employment outcomes, providing opportunities for youth to gain relevant experience while helping employers access a pipeline of trained ICT professionals.