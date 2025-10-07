Absa launches next phase of consumer education campaign: Protect your money, protect your story

Following its financial literacy programme, the bank now focuses on equipping customers to spot and stop fraud, scams, and cybercrimes.

Manoj Puri, head of cybersecurity at Absa Group

Absa Group announced the launch of the second phase of its consumer education campaign, focused on protecting customers from rising threats of cybercrime, fraud, and data privacy breaches 'Protect your money, protect your story'. Building on the success of its financial literacy drive in 2024, which focused on empowering South Africans with knowledge of financial wellness, the new phase turns attention to protecting consumers against fraud, cybercrime, and data privacy risks.

Manoj Puri, head cybersecurity at Absa Group, explains: “Cybercrime is evolving every day, from phishing scams to deepfake technology. But the most powerful defence isn’t only in the systems we build; it’s in the awareness and vigilance of the people who use them. By acting together, we can make every device, every interaction, and every transaction safer. When people are better equipped, they build a stronger defence against these forms of crime.”

The campaign underscores Absa’s commitment to helping customers take practical steps to safeguard their identity, data, and financial transactions. It builds on the insight that while technology plays a critical role in protection, human behaviour remains the most vulnerable link. The majority of cyber incidents, often above 80%, involve a human element, including human error or falling victim to social engineering tactics like phishing and vishing.

The campaign addresses the most pressing digital risks facing South Africans and consumers across the African continent, including phishing, impersonation, mobile scams, social engineering, and data leakage incidents. It will also highlight the growing challenges posed by ransomware, deepfakes, artificial intelligence (AI) and fraud tactics targeting individuals and businesses.

Through engaging content, real-world examples, and gamified learning, Absa will provide customers with accessible education on how to spot and report suspicious activity. The campaign also aligns with regulatory requirements under South Africa’s Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), the Cybercrimes Act, and the Consumer Protection Act, all of which emphasise the importance of customer education and proactive prevention.

The integrated approach reflects Absa’s role as a trusted partner, not only in providing financial solutions but also in protecting the personal stories of its customers. From questioning a suspicious link, to safeguarding login details, to reporting a potential scam; these everyday actions reduce risk for individuals while strengthening resilience across entire communities.

Absa’s campaign takes a practical, people-first approach. It is designed not just to raise awareness, but to provide customers with clear, everyday actions that reduce risk.

Cybercriminals are constantly evolving, and it is more important than ever to protect your digital presence. To help consumers stay safe, Absa has published its Top 10 tips to protect your money:

Use only official apps for transactions.

Avoid public Wi-Fi for financial activity.

Don’t click on suspicious links in emails or SMSs.

Never download files from unknown sources.

Beware of calls asking for personal or bank information.

Enable two-factor authentication wherever possible.

Watch out for fake promotions requesting personal details.

Regularly scan devices with trusted antivirus software.

Use strong passwords and update them regularly.

Don’t share sensitive information online.



Puri concluded: “Cybersecurity isn’t an IT issue; it’s a people issue. Every careful choice we make online protects not just our own data, but also our families, colleagues, and the wider financial system. When we take ownership of our digital safety, we all benefit from a stronger, more trusted environment.”



